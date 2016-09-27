CSU conference catch-up

CSU discusses HOJO renovations, transferring funds and gender neutral bathrooms

Concordia Student Union (CSU) held a conference at the Hall Building on Sept. 21 to discuss national student representation, CSU’s Housing and Jobs Office (HOJO) renovations and advocating for a greater presence of gender-neutral bathrooms.

CSU is transferring $21,000 to the Association for the Voice of Education in Quebec (AVEQ), an organization designed to nationally represent students and provide grants for collaborative projects between students and community members, as well as create a start-up long-term Emergency Fund.

The money is being transferred from Fédération étudiante universitaire du Québec (FEUQ) after CSU became disaffiliated with them. FEUQ is an association for national student representation in 2015, following the organization’s collapse, said Eloyis Muller CSU External & Mobilization Coordinator.

FEUQ ceased collecting Concordia student fees for its operations in 2015, however for one semester, CSU had to continue collecting fees for national student representation. In total, CSU had collected $120,000, which was designated for FEUQ.

Since, CSU no longer had an avenue for these funds or for national student representation, it transferred $60,000 of the collected fees to create a start-up fund for AVEQ, in January.

This half of the collected funds, was used to hire staff, start research projects and develop polcies and other organizational infrastructures for AVEQ’s start up fund.

There now remains $42,231, and CSU has proposed to transfer half of these remaining funds to AVEQ’s Community Action Fund and start a long term Emergency Fund, explained Muller. The Community Action Fund will award grants for collaborative projects between students and community members to help start up a long-term Emergency Fund.

$21,000 of the remaining $42,231 was motioned to be allocated to AVEQ. The remaining sums will be is pending approval from council and reconsideration in the spring of 2017.

The council decided that they will review where to transfer the remaining sum of $42,231 in the spring of 2017.

Some $60,000 of student fees collected for FEUQ membership was reallocated to AVEQ in January. This money was used to hire staff, start research projects and develop policies and other organizational infrastructures.

Association for the Voice of Education in Quebec (AVEQ)

The Concordia Student Union (CSU) allocated approximately $21,000 to the Association for the Voice of Education in Quebec (AVEQ) and $12,075 to the CSU’s Housing and Jobs Office (HOJO), as well as advocating for a greater presence of gender neutral bathrooms.

The CSU organized these plans at their latest council meeting, held on Sept. 21, where the council members also discussed the transfer of the remaining funds that were previously allocated to the Fédération étudiante universitaire du Québec (FEUQ), amounting to approximately $21,000, to AVEQ.

CSU was nationally affiliated with FEUQ prior to its defunct in 2015, and ceased operations and collecting student fees, said Eloyis Muller CSU External & Mobilization Coordinator.

For one semester, CSU members collected $120,000 from students designated for FEUQ membership fees. CSU council has authorized the use of the remaining funds be transferred to AVEQ, for the support of national student representation.

FEUQ stopped collecting fees from students in 2015, however for one semester CSU had collected $120,000 from students, which was meant for student national representation. CSU used $60,000 for the purpose of national representation to create a start-up grant for AVEQ.

CSU also decided that it will allocate $12,075 from the Student Space, Accessible Education and Legal Contingency Fund (SSAELC) to cover the cost of HOJO’s office relocation and renovations.

HOJO is an on-campus service that advocates for employee and tenant rights for students, while also providing employment and housing opportunities in Montreal.

According to Sophia Sahrane, Academic and Advocacy Coordinator, HOJO’s office is currently located in the mezzanine of the Hall building, as a result of the impending renovations.

CSU also continued to move forward with its campaign to increase the visibility of gender-neutral bathrooms at the university. Sustainability Coordinator Lana Galbraith said CSU council members have expressed great support for gender-neutral bathrooms.

“Gabrielle Bouchard from the Centre for Gender Advocacy and I met with the Dean of Students, the head of facilities, the head of health services, the registrar and the vice provost to [discuss] how Concordia could better accommodate gender nonconforming students,” said Galbraith.