Montreal Black International Film festival back for its 12th year

The festival, which runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, puts the spotlight on black talent from home and abroad.

The Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) is celebrating its 12th year, giving Montrealers the chance to see new, creative and powerful black films from Canada and abroad.

“This is the necessary festival in Montreal. It complements all the other festivals in the city and gives a voice and a platform to artists who otherwise would not have been seen or heard here,” said Fabienne Colas, president and founder of the MIBFF. “It reflects the concerns and the true realities of Black communities from the four corners of the world through powerful films, distinguished guests, master classes, panel discussions, exhibitions and way more.”

The festival, which runs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, has a strong line-up of films from all genres, including documentary, narrative feature, and shorts. In addition to the films being presented, there is also a master class on how to break into the film industry as well as the Black FEM’art exhibition, which runs the length of the festival and highlights work from ten young black women in Montreal on the topic of black femininity.

One of the big themes underscored at the festival is that of speaking up. The films, panel discussions and workshops all revolve around this theme of denouncing unfairness and injustice, in one way or another—be it through one individual, or through a story or cause.

The festival begins on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with the screening of Maya Angelou and still I rise, by Canadian director Clement Virgo. This is the first documentary on Dr. Angelou, and chronicles how the events in her life shaped her life, and how her work, in turn, shaped the world around her.

For more information on their schedule and ticket prices, visit their website at montrealblackfilm.com