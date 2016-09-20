More than a show of puppy love

Upcoming art show pits local artists against breed-specific legislation in Montreal

If every dog has its day, then Montreal’s pit bulls deserve next Saturday. On Sept. 24, over 40 artists with a love of all things dogs will display original works in support of the maligned breed at Pit Bull: An Art Show.

The event, which according to organizers, is dedicated to a widely feared, yet misunderstood dog, aims to counter negative stereotypes associated with “bully breeds,” a breed type which includes boston terriers, American pit bull-terriers and bulldogs. It will also be supporting Sit With Me Shelter Dog Rescue. Half of the art sale’s profits and all refreshment sale profits will go to the volunteer-run organization dedicated to saving, rehabilitating and rehoming abandoned dogs who are most at risk for being put down.

“The dog-loving community of Montreal has been so overwhelmed with bad news that we really need a positive night to celebrate our dogs and the love we all share for them,” said Lindsay Campbell, the art show’s organizer and a participating artist.

According to the Montreal Gazette, the proposed breed-specific legislation (BSL), drafted in the wake of a fatal dog attack this summer, may soon make it illegal in Quebec to own not only pit bulls but also pit bull-type dogs, such as American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, and American pit bull terriers, pit bull mixed breeds and dogs with physical characteristics similar to pit bulls, like bull terriers and bulldogs. If BSL moves ahead, public muzzling and sterilization of already owned “bully breeds” will become mandatory in Montreal by early next year.

“Putting a muzzle on my boy will instantly give people the wrong idea, and they won’t want to stop and say hello to him anymore,” said Campbell of her dog. “They will fear him and this breaks my heart … because he thrives on attention. He will still try to give kisses and his tail will wag, but he won’t understand what he’s done to deserve this punishment.” The possibility of having her dog viewed as a danger to the public when he is anything but that, prompted Campbell to contact fellow dog-loving artists and curate the show. “I knew I needed to do something. Art is all I have to offer. Art is powerful and I hope our efforts can create positive change,” she said. By bringing together locally and internationally acclaimed artists who use a wide variety of mediums, Campbell hopes to remind viewers of the beauty, diversity and individuality of these breeds. According to Campbell, if public opinion doesn’t visibly sway against BSL, thousands of healthy, happy, and temperamentally-sound pit bulls and bully breed mixes could lose their lives because of the way they look.

Starchild Stela, a graffiti artist, illustrator and online magazine maker best known for their feminist street art, agrees. “I’m ashamed of my city … Montreal has big problems with animal welfare,” they said. They referenced the April 2011 Berger Blanc Shelter animal abuse controversy, and the increasingly high number of stray and abandoned pets. “I am incredibly sad to think about the repercussions a [pit bull] ban will have on communities.” Stela plans to contribute a series of femme-presenting girls interacting with their dogs to the event, in an effort to “spark discussions, encourage folks to take action, and even adopt if they’re considering it,” they said.

Participating freelance illustrator and muralist, MC Baldassari, is focused on capturing the dignity of the underdog. “I want to make a positive and beautiful representation of a pit bull, highlighting what cute and kind dogs they can be,” she said. “I hope that we’re able to touch people with our representations of these dogs. They’re not the villains you see in the papers … we want to propose another way to see them.”

Pit Bull: An Art Show will host an opening event on Sept. 24 to at MainLine Gallery (3905 St Laurent) from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. In case you miss the opening the gallery will also be open Sept. 26 to 28.