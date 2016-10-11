Melissa Etheridge – MEmphis Rock and Soul (Stax Records, 2016)

Melissa Etheridge’s new album, MEmphis Rock and Soul, is a beautiful creation. This soul album showcases how Memphis in the 60s influenced Ethridge, and made her the artist she is today. Not only has she incorporated other soul musicians from Memphis into the album, but the album was recorded in Memphis as well. One song in particular, “Hold On I’m Coming,” really transports you to the 60s with its acoustic guitar and soulful, raspy vocals. Etheridge’s passion for soul music is predominant in this song, and it seeps through to the rest of the album. This album is nothing short of a phenomenal work of art.

Trial Track: “Memphis Train”

9/10