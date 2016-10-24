Stingers drop a pair of games to UQAM

Both of Concordia’s soccer teams came up short on Sunday

It was a sombre Sunday for the Concordia Stingers soccer teams, dropping a pair of games to the Université de Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Citadins at Concordia Stadium. The women were defeated 4-1 and the men lost 3-2.

Women’s Game

The women’s game was a physical contest, and it started rough for the Stingers. Just three minutes in, UQAM forward Marie-Pier Gougeon found space in the 18-yard box and blasted the ball past Stingers goalkeeper Olivia Desgroseilliers.

“It didn’t help giving up a goal so early,” said Stingers head coach Jorge Sanchez.

The Stingers bounced back from the early deficit, although they weren’t able to put any points on the scoreboard. For the rest of the first half, the Stingers defence stopped any attack created by the Citadins, and Desgroseilliers made some big saves.

The game was played under powerful winds despite the bright Sunday afternoon sun at the Loyola Campus. The winds almost carried a Stingers corner kick straight into the net, but it hit the crossbar.

The Stingers fell apart in the second half. Thirteen minutes into the second half, the Citadins were awarded a penalty, on which UQAM scored, doubling their lead. It deflated the team, including Sanchez.

“A goal [like the first one], a penalty shot, and I’m at a loss for words,” Sanchez said.

The Stingers created some more chances, including two partial breakaways, but the game was put away when UQAM added a third goal in the 71st minute. Stingers midfielder Chama Sedki scored on a penalty, and the Citadins added a goal late to win the game 4-1.

Sanchez explained after the match that he was disappointed with the results.

The women will take on Bishop’s in their next game at home on Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Men’s Game

The men’s team were lying on the ground, crushed, following their 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Citadins. Five minutes before the end of the game, the Stingers had the victory wrapped up. A win could have left them fighting for a playoff spot, but they are out of the playoffs as a result of this loss.

“We knew we had the opportunity to make the playoffs if we won the game,” said Stingers defender Amadou Lam.

Like in the women’s game, UQAM got off to a strong start. Just five minutes in, UQAM midfielder Felipe Costa de Souza slotted one past Stingers goalkeeper Karl Gouabé.

Ten minutes later, Stingers forward Abdallah Medouni pounced on a bad clearance by the UQAM goalie and tied the game.

A free kick just outside the Citadins box gave the Stingers their chance to pull ahead in the 23rd minute. Lam curled one around the wall of players and low into the right corner, bringing the score to 2-1.

“I knew it was windy today so I did not want to shoot it with my laces, and just side-footed it and placed it around the wall,” Lam said.

The Stingers held their lead for the next 65 minutes, but failed to extend it despite the efforts. In the 88th minute, a Citadin pass into the box was mishandled by Gouabé and UQAM stepped on the rebound to tie the game 2-2.

In the final minutes, Concordia’s defence opened up. The Citadins took advantage of a Stingers missed a shot to stage a counter-attack.

A pass into the box was deflected off a Stingers defender and slowly rolled past Gouabé, winning the game for UQAM. They celebrated by sitting in line, pretending to row a boat, rubbing salt in the Stingers’ wounds.

Lam described his team’s emotions in simple terms: “The guys are just disappointed.”

The team will end off their season at home on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. against McGill.