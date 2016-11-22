A cup of joe with a side of homework

Studying for finals made easier thanks to these five student-friendly Montreal cafés

Café Oui Mais Non

72 Jarry St. East

Open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wifi: yes

Outlets: many

A little far from downtown, this student-oriented café near Jarry metro is worth the detour for studying. A cup of coffee is cheaper here than in chains like Starbucks or Second Cup—perfect for a student budget.

Additionally, the café is conveniently divided into three “studying sections.” The first is a quiet section, where people only whisper. This section is perfect for a Concordian who prefers a library-style volume for studying. The next area is the come-and-go section. In this space, customers can grab a coffee, have a quick chat and dash. A third, more animated section is in the café’s small basement, where customers can chat as they please.

Table sizes vary, and the lighting is bright enough to keep you wide awake during a long day of hitting the books. While the lighting is strong, the atmosphere is relaxed, unlike a library, which can feel a little sterile and cold.

Anticafé

294 Ste-Catherine St. West

Open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wifi: yes

Outlets: few

While supporting local artists by exposing their work, Anticafé presents its own creativity by offering a new student-café concept.

Rather than pay for what they consume, students pay for the hours spent in the café. It costs $3 for the first hour and $2 for each subsequent hour, for a maximum of $9 for a full day.

Not only is the rate ideal, but the studying arrangements are flawless. The owner converted a two-story apartment into a café, with every bedroom offering a space with tables and chairs. The rooms are useful for group projects or practicing for oral presentations.

The second floor of Anticafé is a little quieter, making it a better option if you have a harder time concentrating.

Crew Collective & Café

360 St-Jacques St.

Open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on weekdays,

and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Wifi: yes

Outlets: many

Crew Collective & Café is located in the Old Port, near Square-Victoria-OACI metro, in what used to be a majestic and towering bank. For students who like to feel like royalty when studying, this is the place to go.

The café is so beautiful and spacious—it has even been used to take wedding photos. Given the spaciousness and high ceilings, this place is ideal for people who like to study in open spaces.

It is also an interesting place to study alone or with a friend, because it feels like you are working in an office. The atmosphere offers the necessary motivation to get things done.

Small cubicle spaces are available for free next to the long main tables. Others cubicles, with access to a computer, cost $25 an hour. This café also has a sofa lounge, for a more comfortable study experience.

While the food and coffee are exquisite, the prices are a bit higher, which is a bit of a downfall. Lattés and cappuccinos are in the $5 range, and sandwiches and salads range from $10 to $15.

Café Aunja

1448 Sherbrooke St. West

Open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wifi: yes

Outlets: many

Among the other options, Café Aunja is one of the closest to Concordia’s Loyola campus. It’s also one of the more charming options.

During the week, this spot can get packed, but on weekends the place slows down and students can have a couch or table to study comfortably at.

The music in the café is calming. The place isn’t dead quiet, chatter is part of the package, but as in many other cafés, chatter can quickly become quiet background noise.

Behind the counter, there’s a little living room-style section, where people usually take a break from studying while waiting for their coffee. The place is cozy and small, a kind of home-away-from-home nook for studying.

Toi, Moi & Café

2695 Notre-Dame St. West

Open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays,

and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Wifi: yes

Outlets: few

At this little bistro near the Lionel-Groulx metro station, students have the option of starting their day with a latte and ending it with a celebratory glass of wine. The experience includes table service and friendly staff.

Outlets to plug computers are harder to come by here, but there are nevertheless a few spread out around the bistro.

The tables are far apart, making this place ideal for students who prefer to be in their bubble and forget there are other people are around them.

It might seem odd to study in a bistro, but the soft jazz music and relaxed vibe at Toi, Moi & Café make the place just as ideal for an end-of-term study sesh as any other café.