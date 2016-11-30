CSU elects new finance coordinator

Thomas David-Bashore will be the new finance coordinator as of Dec. 1

The Concordia Student Union (CSU) appointed a new finance coordinator during their special council meeting on Nov. 30.

After deliberating between three candidates, Thomas David-Bashore was elected to take on the role.

Bashore, a second year student in political science with a double major in history, has been involved with other student associations, including the Arts and Science Federation of Associations (ASFA). “I think I gained the experience to be a valuable asset to the CSU,” Bashore said.

He said that his first objective will be to make sure all the executives have the financial resources necessary to accomplish their goals. “I also think that financial transparency to council and to students is very important, which I will work on,” he said.

Lucinda Marshall-Kiparissis, CSU’s general coordinator, was confident in the council’s decision. “All three candidates were very strong, and I’m looking forward to see what Thomas bring to the finance coordinator role,” she said. Omar Riaz and Ahmed Bader were also running for the position.

Dec. 1 will be Bashore’s first official day as finance coordinator. “I hope the students and the executives will be happy about my performance,” Bashore said.

Former finance coordinator, Adrian Longinotti, resigned on Nov. 21, after sending out a letter announcing his departure. Longinotti was asked to resign by CSU councilors due to his problematic behaviour surrounding queerphobia, misogyny and other oppressive politics.