Gamers Gab: Dishonored 2, Pokémon Sun and Moon, Final Fantasy Tactics

What games to play and what not to play over the holidays

Dishonored 2

Release date: Nov. 11 2016

Just like the first edition of the game, Dishonored 2 definitely doesn’t lack in action and intensity.

The game features a very similar gameplay to the first version—a gameplay that wants the player to create their own rules.The game begins with the choice to play as either Emily Kaldwin, the new empress, or her father, Corvo Attano. The plot focuses on finding the Crown Killer—a character who tries to frame Emily and Corvo for multiple murders—and retaking the throne.

The new edition of Dishonored has more realistic graphics than the first version. The graphics in Dishonored 2 create a larger-than-life 3D feel, with detailed cityscape views and scenery.

While I wouldn’t say the music is badly composed, I don’t think it brings anything to the game. It doesn’t add any suspense or motivation. The voice acting is also one of the most disappointing aspects of the game. Poor scripting for the characters makes the dialogue unrelatable and too predictable. This problem was also present in the first version of the game.

The game still presents breathtaking graphics. Although the plot is similar and the game presents the same beautiful Victorian-crossed-with-steampunk style as the first edition, Dishonored 2 pays attention to details that are specific to the Dishonored franchise.

By Elisa Barbier (Staff Writer)

Final Fantasy Tactics

Release date, June 20, 1997

The Final Fantasy series is one of the most critically-acclaimed role-play game franchises ever. Hugely popular installments like Final Fantasy 7 grant the series mainstream recognition for its strong narrative skills, innovative gameplay, and iconic music.

However, one of the finest games in the franchise, in my opinion, is the Playstation tactical RPG spinoff, Final Fantasy Tactics. Tactics combines the epic storytelling and iconic music expected from the Final Fantasy games with an incredibly addictive combat and character upgrade system. The game plays similarly to many tactical RPGs: turn-based combat on a square grid. The game’s combat is enriched by the “job system,” which allows insane levels of character customization. The player controls up to 24 different characters, all of which can be assigned any of the multiple “jobs,” such as a wizard, ninja, knight, etc. In battle, a character earns “job points,” which can be used to purchase abilities specific to their job.

What makes this system so addictive is a character can change “job” at any time, while still retaining abilities they’ve already learned. This, along with many other factors, makes it one of the most compelling and fun RPGs in Playstation’s catalog.

By Dominick Lucyk (Staff Writer)

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Release date: Nov. 18 2016

Nintendo has hit yet another home run with the newest addition to the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Sun and Moon.

Pokémon is an iconic series and the newest installments do the name justice.

Pokémon Sun and Moon’s greatest asset is how it experiments to experiment with the standard Pokémon formula. For 20 years, the games have strictly followed the same formula: you start off in a small town, pick one of three starter Pokémon, beat eight gyms, defeat an evil team, then beat the Elite 4 and the league Champion.

However, that doesn’t mean individual games in the franchise haven’t had unique elements, like new Pokémon. Regardless, Sun and Moon completely rejects the old format. There are no gyms, the region is made up of four different islands instead of one big landmass, and a multitude of small details, such as the strength of many attacks, have been changed.

The changes make the experience feel fresh and new. Playing Sun and Moon over the Christmas break is the perfect way to celebrate Pokémon’s 20th anniversary.

By Dominick Lucyk (Staff Writer)