Stingers lose to Golden Gaels at home

Concordia’s men’s hockey team played a tight game against Queen’s

After beating the University of Ontario Institute of Technology Ridgebacks 4-3 the night before, the Concordia Stingers men’s hockey lost to the Queen’s Golden Gaels 2-1 on Nov. 19. The team looked tired and was unable to keep up with the Golden Gaels’ pace.

With a chance to match their win total from last season, the Stingers quickly got their offence rolling in the first period. Stingers defenceman Matthieu Desautels drew a high-sticking penalty less than four minutes into the period, giving the Stingers a power play.

The Stingers power play was ranked seventh in U Sports going into the game. During their first power play, Stingers forward Raphaël Lafontaine tipped a wrist shot past Queen’s goaltender Jacob Brennan to put the Stingers up by one.

The Gaels didn’t give up after allowing the first goal. For most of the first period, Queen’s forwards kept the puck in Concordia’s defensive zone, unafraid to outmuscle their opponents in the corners.

“We need to be able to play against teams that are physical—it’s a physical league,” said Stingers head coach Marc-André Élement after the game. The Gaels never shied away from dumping the puck into the Stingers zone, engaging in puck battle after puck battle.

With just under six minutes left in the first period, Gaels forward Peter Angelopolous rewarded his team’s efforts, slipping a rebound past Stingers goaltender Philippe Cadorette, tying the game at 1-1.

While Concordia was able to keep pace with their opponents in the first period, fatigue began to set in in the second, as the team was playing their second game in 24 hours.

“Mentally, we were not ready to compete in the second [period],” Élement said. “They were not willing to pay the price. [They’re] young. [They’re] going to learn.” The Stingers were outshot 16-5 over the course of the second frame.

Queen’s forward Slater Doggett broke the tie between the two teams halfway through the second period, firing a slap shot through the legs of Cadorette.

Momentum stayed with the Golden Gaels, as Stingers forward Antoine Masson went to the penalty box minutes later for hooking. Queen’s assaulted the Stingers with numerous shots over the two-minute penalty, but Cadorette was able to keep his team in the game.

Despite the loss, Cadorette performed well, turning aside 33 of the 35 shots he faced. “He’s played well since the beginning of the season,” Élement said. “He’s one of the guys that’s always there.”

Late in the third period, the Stingers were able to push back offensively, nearly tying the game on a scramble play in front of the net. The Stingers thought they might have scored on the play, but the referees ruled no goal.

“The guys on the bench said it went in, but the ref didn’t see it,” Élement said.

While Concordia was able to pick up more shots on goal towards the end of the game, it’s clear to Élement that his team didn’t come prepared.

“We played maybe half the game,” Élement said. “The guys have to understand that if they want to win here, you have to play for 60 minutes.”

The Stingers will have a few days off before they visit the Carleton Ravens on Nov. 25.