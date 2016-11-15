Talib Kweli – Awful People Are Great at Parties (Javotti Media, 2016)

Listen! Was Talib Kweli playing hide and seek? There are one too many featured artists in each song on this album, most of them I have never heard of. So much so, I couldn’t even tell when Kweli took on the mic. His old-school storytelling and powerful hooks weren’t present. It doesn’t even sound like his album, since we barely hear him in any of the songs. Instead of keeping it real with his old-school lyrical genius charm, he seems to be trying to sound like a generic version of Jay-Z. The track that sounded most like the Talib Kweli we all know is “Every Ghetto Pt.2,” featuring Aloe Blacc and Problem. We only hear Kweli rapping for 10 seconds there, yet it is one of the only songs on this album that has flow. It’s disappointing, as Kweli was high up on my list of best rappers. Overall, an awful album that won’t sound great at a party.

Trial Track: “Every Ghetto Pt.2” Ft. Aloe Blacc & Problem

2/10