Unconfirmed results: Concordia Student Union elections

Students were able to vote for the new councillors between March 28 and 30

The unofficial results for the new Concordia Student Union (CSU) representatives were published this morning on the CSU’s newly-elected Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Facebook page.

The executives elected are:

Omar Riaz (general coordinator)

Leyla Sutherland (student life coordinator)

Soulaymane Al Alaoui (finance coordinator)

Devon Ellis-Durity (sustainability coordinator)

Maria Gabriela Polanco (Loyola coordinator)

Veronika Rydzewski (internal affairs coordinator)

Asma Mushtaq (academic and advocacy coordinator)

Ahmed Badr (external affairs and mobilization coordinator)

The results are deemed unofficial due to the winning margins being by less than 50 votes. Due to this, the votes will be subjected to a recount in the presence of the CSU’s judicial board.

For the referendum question, “Do you, as a member of the CSU, approve of the by-law changes that will render the executives to a more non-hierarchical structure?” the majority voted yes. Since the vote passed, the new council will be acting as a non-hierarchal union.

Approved fee levy changes include (as of fall 2017):

An increase of the fee levy for the Concordia Greenhouse by 12 cents per credit

A decrease in the CSU clubs fee by six cents per credit

An increase in the CSU operating fee by five cents per credit

An increase in the undergraduate Housing and Job Bank (HOJO) fee by three cents per credit

An increase in the advocacy fee by two cents per credit

A decrease in the Student Space, Accessible Education and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) fee by four cents per credit

In addition, both Concordia campuses will officially adopt the “Sanctuary Campus” status, meaning the university will not disclose any information about its current or past staff, faculty or students to the Canadian Border Services Agency, to protect them from the threat of deportation.