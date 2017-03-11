Montreal marches on International Women’s Day

Hundreds of Montrealers march in solidarity for women’s rights

This year, hundreds of Montrealers took to the streets on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Protesters met at 5 p.m on the corner of Queen Mary near Côte-Des-Neiges metro station and at 6 p.m. and marched to Nelson Mandela Park.

Women held signs that read, “we demand income equality” and “Where are the missing Native Indigenous Women.”

The march began at Queen Mary Square in honour of the 14 women who had been murdered at Ecole Polytechnique, Dec. 6, 1989, said Marie Boti organizer of Montreal’s International Women’s day marche.

Elizabeth Shepard, a protester and mother of two toddlers, explained her reasons for taking part in the social movement. “With statistics that show that women are making two thirds of what men are financially, in Canada, I feel like it is important for my daughters to know that, and that in the future that they can surpass this,” said Shepard.

Statistics Canada released new data on International Women’s Day 2017 identifying that Canadian women earned 87 cents an hour for every dollar made by men in 2015.

“I am proud to be a women these days,” said Sandy Bourdelais a Montreal university student. “I am here to support women’s rights and I am proud that our ancestors have fought for our freedom today.”

“I hope that women can be treated equally,” Bourdelais said.

“The women’s march that we’re having right now is an amazing opportunity to celebrate this day, because unfortunately, we live in a patriarchy that still oppresses women,” said Samy Cheallah, a male student and marcher.

“Whether it’s working-class women, trans women, women from all over the world, it is important that we all mobilize and create a community where people can get together and raise their voices,” he told The Concordian.

“Although I am a man and I don’t experience the kind of oppression women face, if anyone considers themselves as an ally, they should be here at these events in support of women,” said Cheallah.

Since 1909, International Women’s Day has taken place on March 8, to commemorate the women’s rights movement.