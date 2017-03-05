Stingers lose to McGill in championship series

The Concordia women’s hockey team came up short in game two of the RSEQ final

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team lost in game two of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) finals against the McGill Martlets on March 4.

Since the Stingers lost game one 4-0 on March 2 and game two of the best-of-three series 3-0, meaning the Martlets were crowned conference champions.

Despite the loss, Stingers head coach Julie Chu was happy with the way her team played throughout the game.

“The effort was really strong, and we’re proud of that,” Chu said. “Even until the end, our girls never stopped fighting.”

Stingers goalie Katherine Purchase, who had a stellar second half of the season, saw a better team effort than in game one.

“We definitely played a way better game than on Thursday,” Purchase said. “But the bounces didn’t go our way.”

The Stingers put pressure on the Martlets in the first period as they tried to score their first goal. Stingers forward Devon Thompson had the first real scoring chance when she took a stretch pass past the McGill defence, and broke in on Martlet goalie Tricia Deguire, but was stopped with a toe save.

Stingers forward Marie-Pascale Bernier took a penalty for roughing four minutes into the game. McGill capitalized on the ensuing power play with a goal by Gabrielle Davidson.

The McGill-Concordia rivalry was exemplified right after the goal when McGill’s Alison MacKenzie hit Concordia’s Claudia Dubois in open ice, meriting a penalty. The Stingers created some scoring chances on the power play, including a manic scramble in front of the net, but failed to score. Davidson had a short-handed chance, but Katherine Purchase made a timely blocker save.

McGill’s Jade Downie-Landry took a four-minute penalty for butt-ending midway through the period. The Stingers had good puck movement, but once again, were shut out with only a handful of shots.

With less than three minutes left in the first period, McGill’s Mélodie Daoust broke in from the boards to Purchase’s right, made some moves around the Stingers defence, and wired a backhand shot into the net.

The second period was rather uneventful, but the Stingers outshot the Martlets 14-6. With just over five minutes to go, Downie broke in on a two-on-one with Martlets forward Shana Walker. Downie sent the puck up towards Walker, who slid it between Purchase’s pads to make the score 3-0.

The Stingers were visibly frustrated in the third period. They got three penalties in the final five minutes, as the Martlets closed in on their championship.

Despite Concordia losing, the Stingers will travel to the national championship in less than two weeks. For Purchase, this means the team has to look at the positives.

“It was little bit disappointing, but we’re trying to look at the positive side knowing we’re going to get another crack at them,” Purchase said.

Chu, who is proud of the fact her team has developed into a real contender, said the team needs to refocus for the nationals.

“We [have to] practice with a high intensity and get the execution we want,” she said. “Then, when we head to nationals, we’re going to be ready to go.”