A rocky year for U SPORTS

With a new name came a whole slew of identity issues for Canadian university sports

When the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) changed its name to U SPORTS on October 20, 2016, it was supposed to mark a new era for Canadian university athletics.

Unlike the United States, Canadians don’t follow college sports as religiously. If you were to go to any football or hockey game at a Canadian university, you would see dedicated fans, but never to the same extreme as south of the border. A college football game in the U.S. can attract close to 50,000 people, according to ESPN, while in Canada, you’d be lucky to see 500 people show up for a game.

According to U SPORTS, the point of the rebrand was to attract more people to the games and create a recognizable brand. The plan was to get more attention by publishing more articles and features on the players and teams, while utilizing their relationship with Sportsnet to get more TV spots.

While it is hard to say how this rebrand will hold five years from now, it’s not looking good after the first year.

One thing that struck me as odd about the rebrand was the timing of it. Instead of unveiling it at the Vanier Cup or before the season, they decided to announce it midseason. This made it confusing for teams and advertisers, who didn’t know how to market their teams or events anymore.

For instance, at Concordia, the boards around the hockey arena still say CIS and only a few arenas have made the change to U SPORTS. Also, the Vanier Cup was marketed as the first U SPORTS championship game, yet the rugby finals, which happened before the Vanier Cup, used the U SPORTS name. As small as this may be, it just goes to show how disorganized and inconsistent U SPORTS has been since the rebrand. Not the best way to make a first impression.

Then there was the Vanier Cup fiasco. According to the Hamilton Spectator, less than 10,000 tickets were bought for the Vanier Cup and only 5,000 people attended. This is in contrast with the 48th Vanier Cup which saw 37,000 people in attendance. The game was held at Tim Hortons field in Hamilton, Ont., which has a capacity of 24,000 people.

Throughout the game, the cameras purposely avoided crowd shots so as not to let people onto the fact that few people were at the game. Definitely not a good look for an organization trying to create a recognizable brand.

This past year, I have been pretty critical of U SPORTS, so to end this article, I am going to lend them some advice instead of being cynical.

For starters, I think it is important to do a better job with storytelling. This year, U SPORTS introduced the correspondents program—comprised of university students—which aimed to tell the stories of university teams and players. I was actually a correspondent for men’s hockey. While I wrote a few articles, I quickly realized I couldn’t write the kind of pieces I’d hoped. Instead of in-depth features, U SPORTS was looking for press release-type articles focused solely on positives.

If you want real storytelling to work, you have to accept all sides, not just the ones that make you look good.

Lastly, for the rebrand to really work, U SPORTS needs to find an identity and stick to it. According to U SPORTS, they had previously rebranded to the CIS in 2001 and 15 years later, changed their name again. Some sports journalists on Twitter still refer to the league as the CIS, five months after the name change.

I love university sports and I want to see them succeed, but because we’re in Canada, where university sports aren’t as popular, extra effort is necessary to make them appealing.