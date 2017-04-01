CsaltSanza – Bigger Fish to Fry (Salty EIC Records, 2017)

CsaltSanza’s debut EP, Bigger Fish to Fry, is a tale of what it’s like to work a thankless job at a student-run newspaper. From the title track, “My Life is a Meme,” all the way to the closer, “I’m Cancelling the Meeting,” we get a glimpse into the life of CsaltSanza. Considering this album explores a theme no one has ever sung about, you’d think the album would be good, right? No, not right. Bigger Fish to Fry is a shallow attempt at discussing one’s inner working, while providing the listener with so many genre shifts, it would make Twenty One Pilots blush. I’m not sure what CsaltSanza was trying to do here, but if alienating her masthead was the goal, she sure accomplished it. You can probably buy the album for 10 cents at HMV now, if that’s your kind of thing. Worst album I’ve heard this year. Still pretty solid tho.

Rating: 7/10

Trial Track: “Kk perf”