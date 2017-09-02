Stingers soccer teams lose, pick up tie in home-opening doubleheader

UQAM Citadins spoil home opener versus men’s team; Stingers score late to tie women’s game

The Concordia Stingers soccer teams lost and earned a tie in a doubleheader versus the Université de Québec à Montréal Citadins on Aug. 31 at Concordia Stadium. In the Stingers home opener, the men’s team lost 1-0, and the women tied 2-2.

Women’s Soccer

A goal in injury time by first-year right back Kate Evoy tied the game up, giving the Stingers a point. On the tying goal, there was some controversy as the UQAM goalkeeper was injured after a collision during a scramble in front of the net. That resulted in Evoy putting the ball into the empty net.

The Stingers first goal came early in the second half when forward Sarah Humes blasted the ball past the UQAM keeper to give the Stingers a 1-0 lead. Midfielder Chama Sedki earned an assist on the play.

The Citadins, who finished fourth in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) last season, came back to score two quick goals before Evoy’s game-tying point.

“It was a deserved point, and it could have easily been a win,” said Stingers head coach Jorge Sanchez after the game. “When we were up 1-0, we could have put it away, but we missed a few chances, and that’s the way it goes.”

“I would like us to put the game away, but it was a great game by the team. To make the playoffs, you need to steal points in games like this,” he said. “This is a morale victory for us.”

Alice Grandpierre, who wore the captain’s armband for the game, said she has a good feeling about her new teammates.

“Honestly, it’s a change,” she said. “In recent years that I played here, we would often give up when being down 2-1, but tonight we pushed and got the tying goal. We are a group of hard-workers, and I think it’s awesome.”

Men’s Soccer

The Stingers fought right to the end but just couldn’t buy a goal to tie the game.

In the first half, the Citadins controlled the pace of the game. The Stingers defence, led by Olivier Georges and Lorenzo Gerber, kept the game scoreless at half. Stingers goalkeeper Cameron Rae also made some key saves to keep his team in the game.

After a first half of struggles by the Stingers offence, they opened the second half with some chances against the UQAM defence. However, the Citadins kept control of the game and managed to score a goal thanks to Felipe Costa de Souza off a pass from Mitchell Syla.

“That goal we allowed was tough because coach told us to watch out for the back post as that’s where they were putting pressure on us,’’ said Georges, the team’s captain. ‘‘We were doing very good defensively, and then to be scored on something we were told to watch out for is kind of a mood-killer. But you need to stay in your game and not let that overcome you.”

Despite the loss, head coach Greg Sutton said he saw a lot of potential from his new players.

“We have a lot of newcomers on this year’s team, and I was impressed with a bunch of guys,’’ he said. ‘‘One guy who impressed me a lot is Otto [Cardell]. The intensity he brought helped us a lot during this game. I’m also very impressed with what Lorenzo [Gerber] did in the back. It’s going to take some time to get organized, but I like what I see so far.”

The next regular-season home game for the men’s team is Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. versus the Université de Laval Rouge et Or. The women’s next game is an away game Sept. 7 at 8:15 p.m. against Bishop’s Gaiters.