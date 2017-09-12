Wiki – No Mountains in Manhattan (XL Recordings)

After first breaking onto the scene as one-third of the New York-based alternative hip-hop group Ratking, Wiki finally released his debut solo album, No Mountains in Manhattan. The album is, in a few words, a love letter to Wiki’s hometown, New York City. This is captured in a sound that is both completely unique to Wiki and in line with New York hip-hop conventions. No Mountains in Manhattan is full of highlights, starting with the tone-setting opener “Islander.” The song sees Wiki displaying his skills over two fantastic instrumentals in under two minutes. “Mayor” finds Wiki boasting about his music being for his hometown, not for the commercialism of radio or the pop charts. “Baby Girl” is an ode to the woman in Wiki’s life and the love they share, placed over some beautiful production work from Montreal’s own Kaytranada. The album is among the year’s best hip-hop releases, with Wiki continuing to show growth while remaining one of the genre’s most unique voices.

Trial Track: “Mayor”

8.5/10