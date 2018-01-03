Top stories
Concordia planning on moving to new payroll system

by Étienne Lajoie January 3, 2018 0 comment

Spokesperson said Empath software has been used since January 1993

Concordia plans to move to a new payroll system “in order to better meet the needs of the university,” spokesperson Mary-Jo Barr wrote in an email to The Concordian.

The university has been using the Empath system since January 1993, according to Barr.

A needs assessment study was done, “including user consultations, and a request for proposal (RFP) process for a new software vendor is currently underway,” Barr wrote.

Empath is used by the university’s human resources for all payroll, benefits and position tracking activities. “There are thousands of users among Concordia’s current and former employees” using the system, according to Barr, in addition to “100 heavy users spread across human resources, the provost’s office, the faculties, finance and etc.”

Graphic by Zeze Le Lin

