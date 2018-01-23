Igloofest helps Montrealers brave the cold

The premier electronica music festival is a favourite amongst partygoers

Each winter, Igloofest brings thousands of eager festival attendees together in a shared space to celebrate decades of electronic music—a genre which has defined Montreal’s underground culture for years.

Taking place from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3, the festival features electronica acts such as a Bonobo DJ Set, Izzy Vadim, Joachim Pastor, Kaytranada, N’to, NIGHTMRE, The W4rriors and Worakls, to name a few.

Ice-themed furnishings decorate the space, creating an overall vigorous, worry-free vibe. You’ll hear this every year, but it rings oh-so true—the biting cold temperatures are an afterthought. Though it might sound exaggerated, the festival’s consistent raving energy really gets the blood pumping. With beats on constant blast, you can easily lose yourself in the trance of the performances.

The 2018 Igloofest lineup consists of premier local and international DJs. Always a surefire way to kick off the new year, it’s an added benefit that the festival takes place in arguably the foremost party city in the world.