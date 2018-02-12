Stingers split basketball doubleheader against McGill

Women’s team breaks eight-game losing streak, while the men drop the ball

The Concordia Stingers women’s basketball team clinched a tight win to break an eight-game losing streak, while the men’s team failed to keep up in the basketball doubleheader against McGill on Feb. 10. The women won 67-62, and the men lost 86-63.

Women’s Game

After finishing the first quarter leading 14-11, the Stingers kept their lead for most of the game. The team held on against a tenacious Martlets squad that nipped at their heels until the final buzzer, including a 25-point fourth quarter.

The first quarter was a good team effort for both sides in terms of scoring. In the second, however, Stingers guard Caroline Task claimed the lead for the Stingers, putting up 10 points. McGill only managed to sink eight points in response to Concordia’s 20 by the end of the second quarter, making the score 34-19 for the Stingers at halftime.

The Stingers extended their lead to 53-37 in the third quarter with Task putting up seven points and guard Sabrina Stambouli scoring six.

In the final quarter, the Martlets tried to stage a late comeback, with Alex Kiss-Rusk scoring eight out of the 25 points McGill claimed in the fourth. Stingers guard Jazlin Barker and forward Coralie Dumont carried Concordia over the finish line, scoring seven points a piece in the fourth to help the hosts secure their victory.

Men’s Game

McGill took an early lead in the first quarter with all five starting players getting at least two points, and three of them scoring four or more. Forward Francois Bourque scored six for the Redmen.

Stingers guard Jonathan Koud lead Concordia in scoring in the first quarter, putting up nine points to help keep the score close. The high-scoring first quarter ended 27-21 in favour of McGill.

The Redmen extended their lead in the second, with guards Alex Paquin and Dele Ogundokun scoring eight and seven points, respectively. Stingers forward Schneiders Suffrard scored seven points in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback, as the Redmen led 53-39 at halftime.

Scoring was more even in the third quarter with Concordia scoring 14 points and McGill scoring 13, but the Redmen still had a 66-53 lead.

Concordia ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, only managing to put up 10 points against McGill’s 20. Veteran forward Ken Beaulieu only managed to put up two points for the Stingers in the fourth quarter.

The women’s team improved to a 4-9 record, while the men’s team remains in second place in the division with an 8-5 record. The next game for both teams is on Feb. 15 away against the Université de Québec à Montréal Citadins.