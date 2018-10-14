Stingers beat Gaiters in Erica Cadieux memorial game

Win allows women’s soccer team to continue fighting for playoff spot

The Concordia Stingers women’s soccer team won the 13th annual Erica Cadieux Memorial game 2-0 Friday night against the Bishop’s Gaiters. Erica Cadieux was a former midfielder on the Concordia Stingers and played for the team from 1992 to 1994. The Stingers have been playing a memorial game in her honor every year since she was killed in a car accident in 2006.

After the game, players from both teams gathered to give gifts to Cadieux’s widower, Carlo Spadafora, and her two daughters, to be donated to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“It was a fun experience, this being my first Erica Cadieux Memorial game,” said head coach Greg Sutton. “Even the men’s team is getting involved in this memorial game now, it’s great.”

“I enjoyed both my experiences playing in the memorial games,” said second-year defender defender Kathleen Evoy. “It is very special to be able to play in.”

The game started with both the Stingers and Gaiters playing a very even game. Both defences were key in keeping it close. It was only in added time at the end of the first half that defender Claudia Asselin got a shot past the Gaiters keeper to change the momentum.

“My goal at the end of the half helped us play looser in the second half,” Asselin said. The Stingers spent most of the second half in the Gaiters’s side of the field.

The Stingers finally added an insurance goal when Evoy crossed the centre line and blasted a shot over the goalie’s head for her first goal of the season. “I was trying to send it in front so one of the other girls could head it in,” Evoy said. “It was the time of game when you want to get as much as possible on net.”

The Stingers now have a 4-6-1 record with three games remaining in the season. They are in sixth place, four points behind McGill for the final playoff spot.

“The girls remained focused all game which is something that we will need to do to make that last playoff spot,” Sutton said.

The Stingers play away against the Université de Québec à Montréal Citadins, who are a point ahead of them, on Oct. 14.

Main photo by Alex Hutchins.