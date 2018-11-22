CSU chief electoral officer resigns

Union loses CEO six days before by-election polling period

The chief electoral officer (CEO) for the Concordia Student Union by-election has resigned.

Viktoriya Kadzhiyeva resigned from her position via email on Wednesday night, just minutes after a special council meeting that had been called to discuss her performance. Kadzhiyeva was not present at the meeting.

The CEO is the main official responsible for overseeing the election process and ensuring candidates abide by election rules. “As of right now, there is no one to oversee the fairness of campaigning, whether or not campaigning is being done within the standing regulations, whether or not the CEO directives are being followed,” CSU general coordinator Sophie Hough-Martin told The Concordian. The polling period for the by-election begins on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

The union has contacted another candidate who interviewed for the position. However, as of Wednesday night, the position remained vacant.

At the Nov. 21 special council meeting, councillor Samantha Candido, who introduced the only point on the agenda, raised concerns about Kadzhiyeva’s performance as CEO, although she said she did not intend to have her removed from her position. It was not immediately clear whether the meeting influenced Kadzhiyeva’s decision.

Kadzhiyeva was not immediately available for comment.

Archive photo by Nelly Serandour-Amar.