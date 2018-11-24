Top stories
CSU hires interim chief electoral officer

by Mia Anhoury November 24, 2018
Union says they are thankful for the work of former CEO

 

The Concordia Student Union (CSU) has announced that Claire Girard-Moreau will step in as chief electoral officer (CEO) for the upcoming by-election. The former CEO, Viktoriya Kadzhiyeva, resigned from her position on Wednesday.

Girard-Moreau will coordinate with the deputy executive officers and polling clerks to continue the by-election as planned.

At the union’s special council meeting on Nov. 21, concerns about Kadzhiyeva’s performance were raised by councillor Samantha Candido. According to Candido, the intention of the meeting was not to remove Kadzhiyeva from the position of CEO. The CSU’s executive team said they are thankful for the work Kadzhiyeva did during her time as CEO.

Polls for the by-election open on Nov. 27 and close Nov. 29.

This story will be updated.

Archive photo by Nelly Serandour-Amar.

