Happening in and around the White Cube this week…

Studio 7 artist call-out

Studio 7 is an experimental platform for young artists to show their work offered by the Department of Contemporary Dance at Concordia and is located on the seventh floor of the MB building. This “plurydisciplinary” space encourages students working in all mediums to apply to present and rediscover their work through the lens of movement and interaction with an audience.

For more information, visit www.studio-7.ca/shows.

To apply, fill out the form online at www.studio-7.ca/events/the-gallery-1/form.

Applications are due Nov. 14.

VAV Gallery winter 2019 call for submissions

The VAV gallery is now accepting submissions for their winter 2019 general programming and special exhibitions. Special exhibitions include the VAVxCUCCR Reuse Residency as well as one strictly featuring performance art. The gallery is open to any type of performance with any materials or tools, and encourages artists working in any media to apply.

To submit artwork for the general programming, fill out the application form online at www.vavgallery.concordia.ca/submission/.

Applications are due Dec. 7 by 11:59 p.m.

To apply for the VAVxCUCCR Reuse Residency, fill out the application form online at, www.vavgallery.concordia.ca/submission/vav-x-cuccr-residency-2019/.

Applications are due Nov. 30 by 11:59 p.m.

Art Matters artist call-out

This year, Art Matters is seeking artists for 10 exhibitions taking place during the festival in March 2019. Curatorial themes range from the unconventional, communication, duality, text, sovereignty, materiality, interactivity, “arte-utile,” dreams, silence and embodiment. Artists can submit up to two applications, solo or in small groups of five members at most.

To apply, fill out the application form online at www.artmattersfestival.org/en/getinvolved

Applications are due Dec. 7 by 11:59 p.m.

InARTE Journal call for submissions

The InARTE Journal is a student-run online publication dedicated to promoting visual art and culture in art education. For issue 09, students from all fine arts departments are encouraged to submit visual and written work (creative, academic or pedagogical) surrounding ideas of how emotions resonate in art-making in and outside of the classroom. The submission deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m.

For questions, inquiries and submissions, email inarte.journal@gmail.com.