Featured Concordia Artist: Rachelle Alexandra Fleury

Rachelle Alexandra Fleury

My name is Rachelle Alexandra Fleury and I am a multimedia artist from New York, currently based in Montreal. I am heading into my final year at Concordia with a double major in studio arts and art history, as well as a minor in psychology.

Throughout my childhood I trained and performed as a classical ballet dancer, which sparked my interest in performance arts and fashion design. I then took a more formal approach and combined these interests through costume and set design. In recent years, I have developed my paintings, drawings and material practices by exploring the space between craft and fine art. The role of women in domestic environments further inspired my work, and this “reuse” of female experience has influenced my interest in reusing materials and crafting techniques.

Photos courtesy of the artist