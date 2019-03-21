School of Community and Public Affairs on a week-long strike

SCPA students join journalism students in fight for paid internships

Undergraduate students from the School of Community and Public Affairs (SCPA) officially launched a week-long strike Monday which will last until Friday, March 22.

On Monday, SCPA students picketted in front of classrooms in the Hall building. There was also a workshop about the importance of strikes discussing why people should not cross picket lines and what tactics to use during a march.

“Unpaid internships are a pressing issue because it is unpaid labour,” said Rhys McKay, a member of the SCPA strike committee. “We are paying [tuition fees] to do free work.” They added that internships in the program are mandatory for graduation and most of them are unpaid. “The internship needs to be 120 hours [in total] and we need to find it ourselves,” McKay said.

McKay said this issue mostly affects people from marginalized communities who face financial barriers that impede them from taking an unpaid internship. “It really puts people who are low-income in a precarious position because the completion of their education is based on them completing unpaid labour,” they said.

According to McKay, many people are not aware of the unpaid internships in public affairs because it is a small program. “There isn’t much awareness about our program in general,” McKay said. “Our field is diverse so the internships are similar to the ones found for social work or political science [since] they deal with non-profit based work.”

While McKay planned on taking an unpaid internship this semester, they are waiting until the strike ends to see what happens.

“We shouldn’t have to do unpaid labour in order to accomplish our studies,” said McKay. “If there are no changes that happen, it really demonstrates that the Quebec government does not care about students.”

The strike goals echo those of other student associations, in saying that all internships should be paid and that interns should be protected under Quebec’s labour law.

SCPA students are also marching against unpaid internships with journalism students and students from other Quebec universities and CEGEPS.

Photo by Hannah Ewen.