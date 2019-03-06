SEIZE vote back on CSU agenda

Council previously denied solidarity cooperative incubator a place on upcoming election ballot

At the urging of several councillors, the Concordia Student Union (CSU) will hold a second vote on the Solidarity Economy Incubation Zone’s (SEIZE) proposed referendum question for the upcoming general elections.

Four CSU councillors—Samantha Candido, Samuel Miriello, Eliza McFarlane and Victoria Pesce— wrote a letter to CSU Chair Caitlin Robinson, asking her to include a second vote on the agenda for next week’s council.

SEIZE is a Concordia-based group whose goal is to support solidarity co-ops on and around campus. They are seeking a 35 cent per-credit fee levy to fund their operations. On Feb. 20, council voted against SEIZE having a fee levy referendum in its upcoming general elections. This came after more than 900 students signed a petition in support of the referendum, which was then approved by the CSU’s policy committee.

“We have come to the conclusion that the representatives of council did not vet the SEIZE project in good faith, and therefore invalidated the vote exercised on February 20th 2019,” the letter reads. “We believe students are entitled to a fair vetting process for all projects. We believe the inclusion of personal bias and hostile behaviour in deliberations prevents student leaders from lifting up projects that are requested by the student body.” Miriello confirmed the item was on the agenda in a statement to The Concordian.

In a separate referendum question, for which the group is still collecting signatures, they will ask for a 35 cent per-credit reduction in the fee levy for the CSU’s Student Space, Accessible Education, and Legal Contingency (SSAELC) fund to compensate for their proposed fee levy.

In a Facebook post, SEIZE thanked the councillors who advocated for the new vote. “The members demand a vote! And y’all have our deep appreciation,” the statement read.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Photo by Mia Anhoury.