PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler, the Creator at Place Bell

Tyler, the Creator at Place Bell on September 12, 2019 Photos by Mackenzie Lad (@macklad) concerthip hoplive musicmontrealMusicphoto galleryPlace BellrapTyler the creator 3 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Mackenzie Lad previous post Momenta Biennale takes over Montreal with a critical artistic lens next post U SPORTS All-Star Team 3, Canadiens Prospects 7: Costly Third Period for U SPORTS All-Star Team in Brossard Related Articles Fentanyl still killing our favourite artists September 10, 2019 John Jacob Magistery rock out in a sweaty... September 10, 2019 The soundtrack to my summer September 10, 2019 Anders: platinum plaque and sold-out shows September 3, 2019