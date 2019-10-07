Concordia 0 Laval 74: Stingers suffer worse loss of the season against the Rouge et Or

Let’s start with the facts.

The Concordia Stingers football team conceded their worst result of the year, getting shutout by the Laval Rouge et Or in a 74-0 loss.

“Pretty simple, we need to play better,” said Stingers head coach Brad Collinson in an email to The Concordian. “This was not our best game in all [three] facets offense/defense/special teams. Credit to Laval and their game plan. They were coming off a bye week and they clearly studied us. We had a good plan but didn’t execute it to the level that we needed.”

The team struggled at every aspect of the game. Under center, Adam Vance went 8/20 for only 57 yards and an interception against the divisions top pass defense. It was a difficult game for the usually explosive QB, who was sacked four times. Sam Nadon led the receivers with 20 yards on three catches, and Kevin Foster racked up 52 rushing yards on 7 attempts. Foster collected 152 total yards thanks to his work on the kick return. So far this year, the team has only scored 77 points, the least in the division.

“We need to go back and just coach up our kids,” said Collinson. “We have a good group of coaches that are proud people and I know that this loss will only fuel us to work harder.”

The Stingers defense was left out to dry, facing wave after wave of Rouge et Or offense. Derek Achaempong and Willaim Benoit led the team with 6.5 tackles apiece. The team has allowed 146 points, the most in the division at the time of publication.

Laval rookie QB Thomas Bolduc threw for 252 yards, going 23/30 with three TDs. Concordia’s division worst rush defense continued to struggle, unfortunately this week they were up against the divisions best rushers, giving up 286 yards on 38 attempts and allowing four touchdowns.

“The whole team needs to step up,” said Collinson. “That’s the great thing about football. Everyone needs to do their 1/12th for us to be successful. Not one player is going to make a difference we need everyone playing to their level and doing their job each and every play.”

With only two games remaining in the season, the Stingers are currently tied for last place in the RSEQ with the Sherbrooke Vert et Or, their opponent next week. It hasn’t been an ideal season as of yet, but with the volatility we’ve seen in this division, playoffs still aren’t out of the question. If the team can win the next two games, it’s not unreasonable to hope for that elusive playoff spot.

“I hope that we can grow as a team and look ourselves in the mirror and be honest with ourselves,” said Collinson. “That was not the Concordia Stingers that we saw last week and we need to play on a more consistent level.”

Concordia will take on Sherbrooke on October 12th in Sherbrooke. Their last game of the season will be at home against McGill.

Archive photo by Laurence B.D.