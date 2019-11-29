Students from the geography department strike for more climate action

According to protesters, Concordia would be able to divest faster than their target five-year plan.

“What do we want? Divestment! When do we want it? Now!” chanted Concordia geography students on Friday during a strike.

The 25 students who gathered at the Henry F. Hall building’s 9th floor, were urging the university to divest earlier than their previously announced five-year plan.

The Concordia University Foundation sent a press release in October presenting its divestment plan in all of its investments from the coal, oil and gas sector before 2025, reported The Concordian.

“We want to make sure that Concordia is held accountable in this divestment protest, so making it as fast as possible and have real binding agreements, because historically, they had been kind of lax,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous for security purposes with the university.

The students were handing pamphlets with their demands that the university be held accountable for divestment at the fastest rate possible by implementing binding agreements and through a student-faculty body that oversees divestment, and that the measures taken would be communicated to students in full transparency.

The protesters claim that as of now, Concordia would be able to divest way faster than the planned rate and that many information regarding the process are not publicly shared.

Students are also demanding that Concordia declares climate emergency in which they would implement more binding language.

“A lot of the [Sustainability Plan] is filled with tons of loopholes and just that ‘Concordia will do this and that if it feels like it’s correct,’” said the student.

The strike had been previously voted unanimously during a general assembly.

“In geography, there’s a desire for climate action in our education and sort of what the professors are learning and researching on,” said the student.

Although no other events have been planned yet, the geography student body said it is not willing to back away until Concordia takes serious action.

Concordia did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Photo by Jad Abukasm