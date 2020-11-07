The Pittsburgh Steelers remain perfect

The Steelers are the last undefeated team in the NFL so far this season

Halfway through the National Football League (NFL) season, we’re starting to get a good idea of the teams that should make the playoffs and who could compete for the Super Bowl.

We’re already witnessing some surprises this season, one of them being that the Pittsburgh Steelers are still undefeated after seven games. After finishing 8-8 in 2019–20, the Steelers are showing a perfect 7-0 record so far, which ties their best start to a season in franchise history since 1978; the year the team finished 14-2 and won the Super Bowl.

The Steelers faced teams of several calibers so far, including long-time rivals in the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. They also won a tight 27-24 game against the Tennessee Titans, who were, at that time, also undefeated.

It’s impressive to see the Steelers perform this way, especially with how the team has changed over the past couple of years. From getting rid of problematic players in the organization like Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, to doubting the return of the team’s veteran and star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, there were reasons to expect anything but such a start from the Steelers.

However, people aren’t yet sold on the Steelers. They have a solid team, and on paper it seems like they’re one of the most complete squads in the NFL, but they still have a tough second half of the season to get through.

That second half will include games against a couple of teams with positive records, and more games against the rival Browns, Bengals and Ravens. Even though the Steelers successfully left their mark after seven games, they’ll probably need to work even harder for the remainder of the season.

Also, teams like the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, currently 7-1 and second in the league, and the Seattle Seahawks, third with just one loss in seven games, aren’t to be underestimated.

The Steelers’ division, the AFC North, is also very competitive, with three of the four teams currently showing a positive record. Any match played within that division could easily impact the positions of the teams. That’s why being 7-0 isn’t actually as safe as it looks.

Graphic by Rose-Marie Dion