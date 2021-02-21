Three years ago the white cube began as a list of art happenings in and around Montreal. Last year, the column took a turn into my own art thoughts and experiences. When the pandemic hit, and Lorenza Mezzapelle took over as arts editor, the column ceased. But now that exhibitions are back, so is the white cube. Here’s to hoping they don’t shut down these cultural institutions any time soon *wine glass emoji*.

Happening in and around the white cube this week…

Galleries

New galleries

Somewhere Gallery: Visits by appointment. 6830 Ave. du Parc #358. Alternative gallery space set up in an office building, owned and curated by recent Concordia Fine Arts graduate, Katherine Parthimos. Digital Daydream , Feb. 20-27. Featuring five emerging artists and recent Concordia graduates.

, Feb. 20-27. Featuring five emerging artists and recent Concordia graduates. Upcoming VAV Gallery collaboration, yet to be announced, date set for March 17-24. Gallery Jano Lapin: 3819 Wellington St. Exhibition space and artist studios for rent. Ribboned Rainbow until March 12. Celebrated creativity during the pandemic, curated by gallery owner, Anne Janody and visual artist/recent Concordia Fine Arts graduate, Jose Garcia.

until March 12. Celebrated creativity during the pandemic, curated by gallery owner, Anne Janody and visual artist/recent Concordia Fine Arts graduate, Jose Garcia. Upcoming: My Magic Reality. From March 28, featuring over twenty local artists. Curated by Marilyne Bissonnette

Museums

Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA): By reservation only. Manuel Mathieu, Survivance. Until March 28. Yehouda Chaki, Mi Makir. À la recherche des disparus. Until March 14. Group exhibition, GRAFIK! Until July 3. Riopelle : à la rencontre des territoires nordiques et des cultures autochtones. Until Sept. 12.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC): By reservation only. John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea . Until April 4.

. Until April 4. Recent acquisitions, Des horizons d’attente. Until Sept. 19.

Until Sept. 19. Group exhibition, La machine qui enseignait des airs aux oiseaux. Until April 25. Canadian Centre for Architecture: By reservation only. Main galleries: The Things Around Us: 51N4E and Rural Urban Framework. Until Sept. 19.

Until Sept. 19. Octagonal gallery: Eye Camera Window: Takashi Homma on Le Corbusier. Until Aug.15. McCord Museum: Reservation recommended. Christian Dior. Until May 2.

Robert Walker, Griffintown – Evolving Montreal. Walking exhibition. Until March 7.

Warehouse studio hubs and artist-run-centres

Other

Vitrine exhibitions

Upcoming Exhibitions and Festivals