Three years ago the white cube began as a list of art happenings in and around Montreal. Last year, the column took a turn into my own art thoughts and experiences. When the pandemic hit, and Lorenza Mezzapelle took over as arts editor, the column ceased. But now that exhibitions are back, so is the white cube. Here’s to hoping they don’t shut down these cultural institutions any time soon *wine glass emoji*.
Happening in and around the white cube this week…
Galleries
Leonard and Bina Ellen Art Gallery: Concordia LB Building – Bishop Street entrance.
Edith Brunette and François Lemieux, Going to, Making Do, Passing Just the Same. Until March 27.
Galerie Nicolas Robert: 10 King St.
Carl Trahan, La nuit est aussi un soleil and Ghazaleh Avarzamani Particular Good Game for Self Punishment. Until March 13.
McClure Gallery: 350 Victoria Ave.
Marie-Eve Martel (Concordia Alumni), Hétérotrophies. Until Feb. 27
OBORO: 4001 Berri St., #301
Christof Migone, Press Record. Until March 20.
Art Mûr: 5826 St. Hubert St.
Group exhibition for Art Mûr’s 25th anniversary, Terra Nova | Looking at the present and the future. Until April 24.
Bradley Ertaskiran: 3550 Saint-Antoine W.
Marie-Michelle Deschamps, Oasis, and Celia Perrin Sidarous, Flotsam. Until March 13.
Blouin Division: 2020 William St.
Group Exhibition, Quarante. Until Feb. 27
ELLEPHANT: 1201 Saint-Dominique
Group exhibition, Floating Paper. Until April 3.
VOX: 2 Sainte-Catherine E, #401
Sky Hopinka, Dislocation Blues. Until May 29.
New galleries
Somewhere Gallery: Visits by appointment. 6830 Ave. du Parc #358. Alternative gallery space set up in an office building, owned and curated by recent Concordia Fine Arts graduate, Katherine Parthimos.
- Digital Daydream, Feb. 20-27. Featuring five emerging artists and recent Concordia graduates.
- Upcoming VAV Gallery collaboration, yet to be announced, date set for March 17-24.
Gallery Jano Lapin: 3819 Wellington St. Exhibition space and artist studios for rent.
- Ribboned Rainbow until March 12. Celebrated creativity during the pandemic, curated by gallery owner, Anne Janody and visual artist/recent Concordia Fine Arts graduate, Jose Garcia.
- Upcoming: My Magic Reality. From March 28, featuring over twenty local artists. Curated by Marilyne Bissonnette
Museums
Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA): By reservation only.
- Manuel Mathieu, Survivance. Until March 28.
- Yehouda Chaki, Mi Makir. À la recherche des disparus. Until March 14.
- Group exhibition, GRAFIK! Until July 3.
- Riopelle : à la rencontre des territoires nordiques et des cultures autochtones. Until Sept. 12.
Museum of Contemporary Art (MAC): By reservation only.
- John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea. Until April 4.
- Recent acquisitions, Des horizons d’attente. Until Sept. 19.
- Group exhibition, La machine qui enseignait des airs aux oiseaux. Until April 25.
Canadian Centre for Architecture: By reservation only.
- Main galleries: The Things Around Us: 51N4E and Rural Urban Framework. Until Sept. 19.
- Octagonal gallery: Eye Camera Window: Takashi Homma on Le Corbusier. Until Aug.15.
McCord Museum: Reservation recommended.
- Christian Dior. Until May 2.
- Robert Walker, Griffintown – Evolving Montreal. Walking exhibition. Until March 7.
Warehouse studio hubs and artist-run-centres
Fonderie Darling: 745 Ottawa St.
- In the main hall: Cynthia Girard-Renard Sans toit ni loi: the Cetaceans of the Saint Lawrence.Until April 3.
- In the small gallery: Vincent Larouche, Ocelle. Until April 3.
Belgo: 372 Ste. Catherine W
- Galerie Hugues Charbonneau – Karen Tam, recent and selected work. March 10 until April 10. #308
- Galerie B-312 – Philippe Internoscia, Monument Mou and Mathieu Lévesque, Les isolés. Until March 20. #403
- Laroche/Joncas – Carlo Polidoro Lopez (Concordia Alumni), PROCESO. Until March 6. #410
- Circa Art Actuel – Group exhibition, Matérialité. Until May 1. #444
*More but potentially out of date information about the many individual galleries within the Belgo building available here. I guess you’ll just have to go and see for yourself!
5445 & 5455 de Gaspé Ave:
- Romeo’s Museum: Murals in the building’s staircase (12 stories)
- Atelier Circulaire : Stella Pace, Passage vers l’humanité II. Until March 27. #105
- Optica: Selected work by Sandra Brewster until April 3. #106
- Diagonale: Leisure, What is the will of love? Until Feb. 27. #110
- Centre Clark: Upcoming presentation of work culminating from Dayna Danger and Moe Clark’s artist residencies. Date to be determined. #114
- TOPO: Workshops and events, in addition to Meandres by Stéphanie Morissette. #608
Never Apart: 7049 St-Urbain
- Group exhibition, Joy As Resistance. Until Feb. 27
- Stina Baudin, Revelations. Until March 27.
- Yannis Davy Guibinga, Boy Wives & Female Husbands + Silicone Sunset & Eclectic Identity + 2050. Until March 27.
- Massimadi and Nigra Iuventa, Ancestors, Can You Read Us? (Dispatches from the Future) + Antarctica. Until March 27.
Other
Place Publique, Fonderie Darling: 745 Ottawa St. Until April 11. Everything Merges, Emerges, then Fades Again: Selected works from artists-in-residence at the Fonderie Darling over the course of the pandemic to date.
Cinematheque québécoise: 355 De Maisonneuve E.
Jamais seul. Until April 4. Free entry to view video installation by Stéphane and Philémon Crête.
Catherine Ocelot, une année à la Cinémathèque. Until April 11. Culminating work from Ocelot’s artist residency.
Exhibition: Excursion dans les collections : l’image à la maison. Until May 23.
Vitrine exhibitions
La Centrale galerie Powerhouse: 4296 St-Laurent Blvd.
B.G- Osborne, A Thousand Cuts. Until March 21.
Pierre-François Ouellette: 963 Rachel E.
Ed Pien, Somnambulists and Luc Courchesne, Anamorphosis. Until March 13.
Articule: 262 Fairmount W.
tīná gúyáńí (Deer Road), k’ō-dī īyínáts’īdìsh (new agency). Closed Feb. 21. Upcoming programming available here.
Upcoming Exhibitions and Festivals
Fondation PHI pour l’art contemporain: 451 & 465 Saint-Jean
Lee Bae, UNION. From Feb. 24 until June 20. By reservation only.
Centre Phi: 315 Saint-Paul W.
Multiple exhibitions and virtual experiences. Reopening in-person on Feb. 24.
Projet Pangée: 1305 Pine Ave. W
Group exhibition, The ideal place is an open field. Feb. 25 until April 3.
Art Souterrain:
The 13th edition of the festival will feature the work of over 30 artists and performers, both online and in-person, from Feb. 20 to April 30. More information here.
Art Matters: More information and updates to come here