Studio arts department hosts INTERIM end-of-year exhibition

An extensive collection of works takes the viewer on an exciting visual journey

Held in the historical building formerly known as L’École des beaux-arts de Montréal (EBAM), this year’s Concordia studio arts department end-of-year exhibition is extensive and multifaceted.

The exhibition, known as INTERIM, is made up of over 100 contributions by Concordia studio arts students. The pieces range from paintings and sculptures to performances and multimedia installations. The exhibition spans a total of four floors, utilizing all the space available, taking the viewer on an exciting visual journey.

Immediately upon entering the building, the viewer is greeted by a variety of ceramic and textile pieces that line the foyer. The first floor branches off into two main areas—one of which is large and open, the other giving way to a few smaller rooms.

One of the smaller spaces on the first floor hosts an installation by Nix Burox. All four walls are lined with pieces of paper, fabric and other textile materials. Many have grids and what seems to be maps either printed or drawn on them. The installation, titled Mapping Failure, includes a desk against one wall, which is also covered in paper and grids. Scribbled on the walls and pieces of paper are phrases, including, “It would be naive to expect anything to turn out exactly how you planned it to.” In contrast to these pieces of the installation that appear to be works in progress, Burox also displays larger pieces which were undoubtedly labour intensive and thoughtfully planned out. One is comprised of hundreds of small, paper-like circles with various patterns and colours printed on them, arranged and stapled together to create an aesthetically pleasing mass. The entire collection illustrates the creative process of an idea, as opposed to a final product.

After climbing the staircase and passing through a few hallways, the viewer arrives at Rihab Essayh’s contribution, Jardin Automate. In a rather small room, Essayh created a synthetic garden out of mylar, coroplast and animated projections. Artificial material is cut into leaves and sheets which hang from the ceiling and cover the walls. A projection of a naked woman walks across them. The illuminated figure moves slowly, occasionally bending down to touch the ground or reach toward the sky. Soothing music plays over a sound system—it is serene and fabricates a feeling of being in nature. According to the artist’s statement, the installation “reflects an emphasis on technological digital obsession and consumption: an analog rendering on virtual space.”

The third floor is equally divided into large and small rooms. Marie-Pier Favreau-Chalifour’s piece lines an entire wall of one of the larger rooms, and commands the attention of everyone who enters. From a distance, the piece, titled Looking for Dust, appears to be a simple graphite drawing with sweeping shapes and yellow accents. Upon closer inspection, however, the viewer discovers intricate details. Clusters of tiny holes become visible, small numbers cover the piece and ascend into the thousands, and carefully placed layers of translucent paper create texture and dimension.

The fourth and final floor of the exhibition features a wide variety of pieces, some sculptural and some multimedia. The largest room is occupied by a collection of graphic art and video clips, which are projected onto one wall. A three-minute video clip by Ben Compton displays a snow-lined river carrying a white egg downstream. The video is made up of multiple scenes, each featuring the same section of the river, yet the egg travels through the water slightly differently each time. This subtle change entertains the viewer for the duration of the clip. The soft and tranquil scenery generates a feeling of calmness.

The INTERIM exhibition runs until April 16, and is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The event is located at 3450 Saint Urbain St. More information, including a full list of the artists involved, can be found on the event’s Facebook page. Admission is free.