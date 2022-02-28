Queering Montreal’s Map written by Marie Stow February 28, 2022 Video Editor Marie Stow revisits spaces memorialized by Montrealers in the Queering The Map project Read the story here → Mapmontrealqueerqueering the mapvideovideos 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Marie Stow previous post Concordia’s team effort stands out in 5-2 victory over Ottawa Related Articles Broken Promises, Closed Community Organizations February 26, 2022 Members of Park Extension community rally for social... February 26, 2022 Queer Love exhibit challenges heteronormative notions of love... February 26, 2022 Art for the ears: podcasts and other sonic... February 26, 2022