Our music editors share what they have been listening to lately.

Guillaume Laberge, Music Editor

“OPEN A WINDOW” (feat. Tyler, The Creator) – Rex Orange County

This simple and harmless track should put a smile on everyone’s face. The strings are infectious, the singing is very heartwarming and Tyler, The Creator’s verse is as good as it gets.

“10 More Commandments” (feat. Diddy) – Benny The Butcher

This song is a follow up to “Ten Crack Commandments” by The Notorious B.I.G. In this new version, Benny The Butcher dives into the basic rules of what it takes to be a good crack cocaine dealer. If you’re looking for a career pivot, start taking some notes of what he is saying here.



“CANDY” – ROSALÍA

This new cut off the latest ROSALÍA album sees the Spanish artist mix her angelic voice with a dreamy instrumental to create a sweet and catchy tune that will make your head bop.

Saro Hartounian, Assistant Music Editor

“Pumpin’” – Joe Satriani

Mr. Satch Boogie is back with his signature Ibanez guitar tone. The guitar virtuoso has carefully made sure that his song sounds like the title with the pumpin’ organ and guitar rhythms.

“Shotgun” – Soccer Mommy

Ever wanted to hear what a bastard song by the Cocteau Twins and Silversun Pickups would sound like? Look no more with Soccer Mommy’s distinct dissonant undertones, shoegaze-y feedback, and effects exploring the topic of backseat intimacy.

“Initiation” – ✝️✝️✝️ (Crosses)

Deftones frontrunner Chino Moreno lets his bubbly, choral voice loose in this twisted Fiona Apple-esque piece. The heavy use of synths make the overall gloomy song sound like it would be perfect in a Tim Burton score.

Graphic by Lily Cowper

