PHOTOS: Montrealers organize in solidarity with Ukraine

written by The Concordian March 3, 2022

Last week, numerous demonstrations across Montreal showed support after Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory

See photos from Sunday’s rally (Feb. 27).

0
