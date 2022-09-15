Montreal events roundup for September 2022

Five events that won’t break the bank.

Septembers in Montreal are known for pleasant weather and the nonstop events that occur during the entire month.

The best part about living in this city is that whatever you’re into, there’s surely an event for you.

Here are five events that you should check out this month.

First on the list is the World Press Photo Exhibition, for all the shutterbugs out there. Currently underway at the Bonsecours Market in the Old Port, this event launched on Aug. 31 and runs until Oct. 2.

Among the photographs on display is the winner of the World Press Photo of the Year 2022 — Amber Bracken’s Kamloops Residential School. General admission for the exhibition is $15.

If you want a change in scenery, visit the Gardens of Light at the Montreal Botanical Gardens from Sept. 2 until Oct. 31. Here you can witness nature in all its glory right in front of your eyes.

You can take a walk through the Chinese, Japanese and First Nations gardens and admire the lanterns that line them. The price of this event ranges from $11 to $22.

Next up, calling all tattoo lovers! The Montreal Art Tattoo Show is taking place at the Windsor Station from Sept. 16 – 18. The event brings tattoo artists from all over the world together. Interested visitors can book appointments directly with the artists through Instagram or Facebook. The general entrance fee is $25.

The 18th edition of the Montreal International Black Film Festival is taking place from Sept. 20 – 25 in cinemas across the Quartier des spectacles, near Place-des-Arts. This showcase is the only officially bilingual Black film festival of its kind in North America. Information regarding different venues and prices can be found on the event’s website.

Finally, for something truly unique, visit the MAPP_MTL festival, kicking off on Sept. 21 and wrapping up on Sept. 25. This event is completely free and will take place in Mile End and the Quartier des spectacles. Expect performances by various artists, like VJ SUAVE. This duo from Brazil, had the idea of putting a projector in their bicycle and as they pedal, their creations appear on the wall. They will be performing on Sept. 17.