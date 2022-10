Here’s what you need to know for the upcoming provincial elections

The elections are coming up! Quebec has general elections at least every 4 years, on the first Monday of October, where candidates across Quebec compete to become one of the 125 deputies elected. Polling stations will be open on Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Concordian has compiled all you need to know to vote on Monday.