Concordia University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1973

Instagram

Twitter Feed

End of the road for Stingers’ men’s soccer after 2-4 loss to Montreal Carabins https://t.co/qDS0illJgt
4 hours ago
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

Concert Review: Gorillaz at the Bell Centre

byGuillaume Laberge
October 26, 2022
2 minute read
Gorillaz at Bell Centre. CHARLIE BROUSSEAU/Contributor
Total
8
Shares
8
0
0

Gorillaz delivered an incredibly colourful performance

One of the world’s most acclaimed virtual bands, Gorillaz, gave an exceptional show at the Bell Centre on Oct. 8 for fans of all ages. With the band having been around for more than 20 years, they had two decades worth of hits to share with Montrealers as a part of their North American 2022 tour.

Fans had to wait a bit before seeing Gorillaz hit the stage after an opening act from the Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG. Despite EARTHGANG’s music being very different from Gorillaz’s, they still brought the heat and delivered an incredibly fun set. 

They performed tracks from their 2022 album GHETTO GODS, as well as some classics from older releases and songs they have with their record label Dreamville. Sadly, the duo couldn’t perform some of their biggest hits like “Meditated” and “Sacrifices” with Dreamville, and the set fell shorter than the typical 45 minutes expected.

After their set, fans were ecstatic for the main event as people were doing the wave and cheering for a solid five minutes while waiting for Gorillaz to appear.

For a virtual band, Gorillaz sure had a lot of people on stage, with at least 12 musicians, including three drummers and four backup singers, who all came ready to play to a very warmed up crowd. The English band truly gave a spectacular performance, playing most of the songs off their 2005 cult-classic Demon Days to a crowd singing every word back. 

Lead singer Damon Albarn didn’t look like your typical 54-year-old. He was highly energetic and was really enjoying himself, even going into the crowd.  Albarn was really feeding off of the crowd’s cheers and gave an incredible show in exchange, playing multiple instruments during the set.

The band also had stunning visuals, often similar to videoclips of their animated personas that fans have come to know and love throughout the years. Each video had a different story attached to the songs and it was definitely entertaining to witness the animations and the members behind them on stage at the same time.

The band also invited a lot of different guest features to play their part. These included names such as the opening act EARTHGANG, and some lesser known rappers such as Bootie Brown, who most notably has a verse on “Dirty Harry” and their latest single “New Gold.”

Overall, Gorillaz gave a stellar performance to their loyal fans who definitely had an amazing time witnessing one of the most quintessential bands of the 2000s.

Photo by Charlie Brousseau @charliebrphotos

Total
8
Shares
Share 8
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Guillaume Laberge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Article

Questioning women’s genders: the ongoing repression of women athletes of colour

byEsther Morand
Next Article

Concordia Food Coalition to develop new food enterprise

byEvan Lindsay

Related Posts

Quick Spins

Jake One White Van Music Rhymesayers Jake One lists his influences on his MySpace page as: DJ Premier, Pete Rock and De La Soul - all staples of the classic/underground New York hip-hop canon. Strangely enough, the producer hails from Seattle yet still manages to assemble a formidable lineup of rappers such as MF Doom, Prodigy, Freeway, MOP and indie/backpack rapper savior, Casual.
byArchives

His Royal Highness

Royal Wood is ready to claim his seat among Canadian Kings of pop-noire Rufus Wainwright and Hawksley Workman. This multi-instumentalist composed, recorded and produced his most rich and dignified effort yet, A Good Enough Day. The accomplished musician is more than ready to back it up with tour dates this spring.
byArchives

A tribute to the bands we lost this year

"Gone but not forgotten," is what we always find ourselves saying when giving our condolences to a friend or family member loses a loved one. When I called my mom in Toronto on Feb. 19 to tell her one of my favourite bands from my teenage years had broken up, she said, "That's too bad honey, but there are lots of other good bands out there.
byArchives