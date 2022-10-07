Orange you pumped for Halloween?

Citrouilleville, a pumpkin village located one hour away from Montreal.

For all you fall fanatics out there, I have a fall activity that is a one hour drive from Montreal.

Citrouilleville credits itself to be ”the most original pumpkin village in Quebec.”

It is a little pumpkin village that is located in Saint-Zotique at the Ferme Benoit Vernier.

This pumpkin village features an abundance of activities. Citrouilleville is not only family friendly but dog friendly as well!

The creators of the pumpkin village got extremely creative and built various houses made out of pumpkins, and many vintage cars that you can pose with.

These vintage cars include a Volkswagen beetle, a Volkswagen bus and a Dodge pickup truck.

For the lovers out there, they’ve also set up a kissing booth.

Around the farm you can get whisked away in a tractor ride, or you can choose to get lost in the cornfield maze that they have set up.

On weekends, Citrouilleville has a lot of activities set up for kids. The staff put on performances for kids at different times on Saturdays and Sundays, and children can also indulge in facepainting and carnival games offered on-site.

The other nice thing about Citrouilleville is that they offer $1 squashes sold on-site as well as lots of different sizes of pumpkins. They also sell a variety of handmade goods like local honey and handmade jewelry.

There are snacks offered if you want to grab a bite to eat, including freshly popped popcorn (the smell wafts through the farm and honestly makes you salivate), corn on the cob, etc.

If you choose to visit the site at night, you will be dazzled by the lights that line the paths around the farm.

Citrouilleville is open on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, they are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $17.50 for adults. Visitors can buy their tickets online and on-site.

Aside from weekends, they are exclusively open on Thanksgiving, Oct. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on Halloween, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

PHOTOGRAPHS BY DALIA NARDOLILLO/The Concordian