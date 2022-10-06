Quebec elections: CAQ wins a majority government

Graphic by Carleen Loney

The votes are in. Coalition Avenir Québec will remain in power until 2026

François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has been elected for a second mandate as the Quebec premier with a majority government and will remain in power until 2026.

The CAQ won 41 per cent of the vote and 90 seats in the National Assembly, the most seats any party has ever won in Quebec since 1989. This marked an increase of 16 seats since the 2018 elections.

“We had a clear message. Quebecers sent a powerful message. Quebecers told us: let’s continue!” shouted Legault during his victory speech.

The voter turnout was also slightly lower than in 2018. 66.07 per cent of Quebecers voted this year, compared to 66.45 per cent in 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about the CAQ’s promises for its second mandate:

Immigration:

Reduce the annual threshold of immigrants from 70,000 to 50,000 for the next four years

Invest $130 million to make it easier for immigrants to have their professional skills acquired abroad recognized

Education:

Additional $2 billion over four years to renovate and update schools, besides

Investment of $348 million in vocational training to help address the labour shortage

Climate change:

Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels

Wants to reach carbon neutrality by 2050

Health care:

Open two private clinics in underserviced areas of Montreal’s east end and Quebec city

Investment of $400 million to train and recruit 660 more physicians and 5,000 other health professionals

Cost of living: