Remembering Coolio

The hip-hop community mourns the loss of “Gangsta‘s Paradise” rapper Coolio, who passed away at the age of 59 on Sept. 28.

Coolio passed away in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 28. The cause of his death was determined to be cardiac arrest. Foul play was not suspected, but questions were still raised amongst his friends and family. According to NY Post, it turns out that he suffered from severe asthma, which troubled him for years.

The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born in Monessen, Pennsylvania on Aug. 1, 1963. When he was 11 years old, his parents divorced, meaning he and his mom moved from Monessen to live in Compton, LA

He first got into the rap scene in 1987 when he met with members of the hip hop group WC and the Maad Circle. Networking with them got him on their 1991 debut album Ain’t A Damn Thang Changed.

Coolio had released five studio albums and three compilation LPs. His most recent work was a collaboration with Teddi Gold on “The Floor is Lava” single which was released earlier this year.

In 1995 he released the infamous “Gangsta’s Paradise” which sampled Stevie Wonders’s “Pastime Paradise,” which came out in 1976. Since then it has been on the list of iconic rap songs and is loved by many.

Since his passing, many newcomers and loyal fans alike have been listening to his first album It Takes a Thief, seeing as the debut track “Fantastic Voyage” has over 18 million listens more than the other 15 tracks on Spotify. Celebrities like Ice Cube, MC Hammer, and LL Cool J mourned his passing by posting pictures of the late rapper on social media and sharing their condolences.

He is succeeded by his six children, his girlfriend Mimi Ivey, and his timeless music that greatly impacted the rap scene. You’ll be greatly missed, Coolio.