Concordia Stingers women’s hockey banner raising and home opener

Stingers’ forward Émilie Lavoie and other returning champions waiting to get called on the ice to join the graduating students, new students, and coaching staff for the U Sports championship banner reveal.
The 2021-22 Concordia Stingers’ women’s hockey team looking up at the hidden banners in anticipation of the big reveal at the Ed Meagher Arena on Oct. 30, 2022.
“I didn’t expect I’d get a little emotional because we really got to celebrate last year… but it was really special,” said Stingers’ head coach Julie Chu. “I think it was a really proud moment also to see the faces of our players.”
The 2022 U Sports women’s hockey champions (right) and this season’s rookies (left) in front of the championship banner at the banner-raising ceremony before the home opener.
“It’s a lot of emotions for sure,” Stingers’ goaltender Alice Philbert said. “But we knew we had a game to play after so we enjoyed the moment but after that we had to reset… But it was fun to have players from last year coming back to experience this and for sure tears in our eyes, a little emotional.”
“We have a title to defend and I think that’s what we’re going to do this year.”
The class of 2022 added to the conference and national championship banners, and a new 2022 champions’ banner.
Stingers’ defender Sandrine Veillette celebrating with her teammates after scoring and earning a 2-1 lead early in the second period vs. the Bishop’s Gaiters.
The crowd of 290 people cheering on the Stingers in their home opener vs. the Bishop’s Gaiters.
The Stingers celebrating forward Emmy Fecteau’s game-winning goal.
The Stingers and Gaiters lining up to shake hands after the 3-2 Stingers’ victory.