Concordia University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1973

Instagram

Oh????
Read @zainahalmeqbel piece on why Mo Amer’s new Netflix series is the most culturally significant thing you’ll watch this year.
During the announcement period of the second RCM, former CSU councillor Jeremya Deneault took the opportunity to address the Council of Representatives for the last time. Deneault’s speech was delivered retrospectively after his resignation during the previous RCM on Sept. 19.

Twitter Feed

Forget texts, it’s time to put pen to paper and send some postcards! https://t.co/R5everB02I
2 hours ago
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

CSU byelections pushed back to late November

byLucas Marsh
November 7, 2022
2 minute read
Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Haya Bitar appointed as CSU internal affairs coordinator at last week’s RCM 

On Wednesday Oct. 26, the Concordia Student Union convened for the third regular council meeting (RCM) of the fall semester. The major motions discussed at last week’s RCM are as follows:

CSU byelection postponed to late November as election process is already underway 

The CSU passed a motion in favour of rescheduling the upcoming CSU byelection dates from early to late November. The election period will now begin roughly three weeks after the original election dates presented to the CSU earlier this semester. 

The nomination period will occur between Monday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 18. The campaign phase will then begin the following week on Monday, Nov. 21 and last until Friday, Nov. 28. Polling is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, until Thursday, Dec. 1.

Academic and advocacy coordinator Asli Isaaq presented the motion at last week’s RCM on behalf of CSU CEO Ijkot Singh. Singh proposed extending the byelection period to ensure the CSU’s election policies are followed and to allow for additional candidates to come forward.

Singh also assured the CSU that the financial impact of the decision was minimal, since, according to Singh: “most of the prep work [still] needed to be done”.

Former CSU councilor Haya Bitar appointed as internal affairs coordinator of the CSU executive team

Bitar was interviewed alongside two additional candidates for the position during a closed session at last week’s RCM. Bitar’s appointment as internal affairs coordinator was to be announced in the days following last week’s RCM; however, the newly-appointed executive accidentally revealed the decision shortly after council returned to open session. 

Bitar is the third person to serve as internal affairs coordinator during the 2022-23 mandate. Both of her predecessors, Fawaz Halloum and Temmy Mthethwa, resigned within months of being appointed to the position, with the former being elected as general coordinator of the CSU and the latter departing from the executive team after experiencing issues with their employment visas. 

Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Lucas Marsh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

The 2022 Gem and Mineral Show

byDalia Nardolillo
Next Article

Concordia officially apologizes for mishandling 1969 Black student protests

byLucas Marsh

Related Posts

Sept. 9 protests still an issue with BoG

At Wednesday's Board of Governor's (BoG) meeting, student governors were still not satisfied with the administrations recommendations made about the events of Sept. 9. The administration's recommendations include better security for any future events, which will ensure the health and the safety of the students.
byArchives

Unity wins decisive victory

It'll be another year of Unity. The party maintained its control of both the executive and council in last week's CSU elections. In addition to wining control of the union, all of the student representatives being sent to the university's highest decision-making bodies, senate and the board of governors ran under the Unity affiliation.
byArchives

Irish professor discusses western foreign policy

Last Thursday, the Concordia centre for Canadian Irish studies organized a lecture by Angus Mitchell, about the emergence and betrayal of western foreign policy last century. The theme of the discussion was Under the Guise of Law: Imperial resource wars and popular agitation for an ethical foreign policy in the Atlantic world (1884-1913).
byArchives