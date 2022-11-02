Puredomo is on the rise

Dorothy Mombrun AKA Puredomo always planned for success, but her unique excellence will make her a star

In this column, we’ll interview different Concordia artists each week about their practice, life as student artists and tips for success. Want to be featured? Send us an email at [email protected] or DM us on instagram @theconcordian.

This week, The Concordian sat down with Dorothy Mombrun AKA Puredomo, to talk about her photography practice. Mombrun is pursuing a BA in Journalism at Concordia, but that’s just one of her many projects. She also runs a successful business doing freelance editorial photography and works heavily within Montreal’s art community as a curator, art director, and community organizer.

Mombrun co-founded the art collective L’Atelier Ali in 2020, which focuses on accessibility for marginalized artists. She also co-hosts two podcasts: A french literary podcast Mot-à-Mot, and (alongside The Concordian’s Opinions Editor Joelle Jalbert), That Feminist Podcast.

Here are some of the best bits from our conversation.

Tell us about your creative journey so far.

I’ve always been a pretty artistic kid, my mom always wanted me to get involved. I did Glee Club, theater, and a bunch of different things […] but what really stuck for me was photography.

Today I can say it’s been six years that I’ve been practicing photography. I mainly do portraits and fashion photography, but since I’ve been in the journalism program, I’m taking more interest in photojournalism.

I’ve been really trying different things out lately. Outside of photography, I do podcasting and cultural facilitation. I host workshops about art and culture to try to have conversations about how we can move as a community.

I think the idea of community, and culture in general, has always been around in my life. My parents are two Haitian immigrants and what allowed them to thrive here is the support of the community.

Community is being able to have solidarity amongst each other. That’s a model I’ve always been able to look up to. [My parents] always encouraged me to get involved in my community and in school.

Do you work with any student collectives or groups?

I am vice president of the Haitian Student Association at Concordia, affiliated with the Black Student Union. And what I love about it is that all of the committees work together and encourage other students to partake in different activities.

Also, right now I’m part of a collective called L’Atelier Ali, and that is basically rooted in community, democratizing art, allowing access to an opportunity to people who don’t necessarily usually have access to art. We basically do projects with creators of all different backgrounds and levels. It’s expanding into other things, but that’s the main mission.

Can you explain a bit more about this idea of “democratizing art?”

I think that the thing about being a minority is that, you know, a lot of us have to spend most of our time providing for ourselves. And that’s like a main focus. That doesn’t really leave space for creativity, or time to consume art or the means to access art.

Sometimes art spaces are pretty closed or elitist in a certain way. Entering a museum, sometimes you don’t feel like you belong. And sometimes you don’t feel like you belong in the art discourse. But you do. I think what is needed is for us to remind people, but also offer services and opportunities in [these] spaces […] and have agency over the art that they experience and create.

If you go to different parts of the city, it’s hard to find an art center. Then sometimes, because [people live] so far away, and they have to rely on public transportation… It’s hard to access art. The goal is to bring that art to the people and not always expect them to come, because we have to understand their realities. Not everybody has access to or time to get to that art.

How did your career start to gain steam?

So, at the end of 2019, I remember I was like, ‘I think I really want to do this, so I have to [start working] for it.’ And then the pandemic hit. Since I do portraits, I had no one to sit for them except for my family and myself. So during that time, I was really trying to practice and see what I wanted to improve and how I wanted my style to be defined.

Once I defined my artistic signature, I think it seemed clearer for my audience too so they kind of saw me and [understood] the message.

I did a shoot with someone named Hellaya Yatshibi. This specific shoot was the most viral shoot I’ve ever had. I felt like it was the embodiment of my style. And then after that, the other shoots that I did that summer kept bringing more attraction to my page. I just kept getting more contracts, visibility and recognition.

Then I collaborated with a bunch of artists that really aligned with what I was aiming for, or kind of had the same idea or vision. So that helped branch out even more, because their audience got my message too.

What gives you inspiration?

I think I would say Black women, because they’re my main subject. Black women are so diverse in the way they navigate this world. But also, there’s such a common story and a common experience that I really relate to as a Black woman.

I think they inspire me a lot because that’s who I’ve always been surrounded by. Those are the people that helped me assert myself as a woman and helped me be confident in who I am. My community is my biggest inspiration. The conversations we have, the exchange, the solidarity… That’s what inspires me the most, but [inspiration comes] mostly from Black women.

I have to be vulnerable, I have to see them. Especially for Black women, who have been so misrepresented since slavery, and even before that, I have a huge task of representing them in a way that is nuanced and careful. And loving. Because most of what we see is none of that. I do have to make the experience a safe space. If they don’t feel comfortable while I’m shooting them, it will show in the picture. And I think it will block us from the opportunity to truly see them.

What made you decide to pursue a degree in Journalism?

I knew that journalism was more of a tool than the end, in itself, career-wise. I never necessarily found a way to define what I was going to do as a career. I don’t dream of a career, I don’t dream of a job, but I do dream of my purpose. And, you know, being able to sustain myself while doing it.

Journalism did feel like a tool for me to find ways to acquire certain qualities like fairness, being ethical in the way that I tell stories, and just being able to tell the stories properly. Storytelling is important. So that’s why I wanted to study in the program, but I never necessarily saw myself working on a TV broadcast or being a reporter. I don’t necessarily want to be limited in the stories that I tell, or for them to only fit the narrative of the outlet that I work for.

I feel like naturally, that has led me to do so many different things like podcasting, hosting, cultural facilitation, like those are jobs that don’t necessarily have a specific program to go into. So I think, yeah, it’s more of a tool than my end game.

When you were talking about getting into photojournalism, what does that look like for you?

I’ve always wanted to tell stories and interact with different communities to put their stories on the forefront. So photojournalism would really be a passion project.

Right now, what I’m really thinking of is talking about the legacy of Haitian immigrants in Quebec, especially the workers, their social workers, like nurses, les préposés aux bénéficiaires, and taxi drivers, just because it’s so close to me. My dad is a taxi driver and préposé in an elderly home. He sees the mistreatment, experiences the prejudice, but still contributes so much to this province.

There are so many Haitian workers [whose] journey is never examined. I want to be able to do a series, documentary, or essay that would celebrate their life stories, but also point out the holes in the system.

How do you get into the flow?

I think during a shoot, to get fully immersed in it, I have to be fully prepared. It’s like a key element, my lighting and my setup has to be perfect. I have to know exactly what I’m about to do. I need to feel like everybody’s on the same page, so I will make a photography brief with the details for what the poses and lighting are supposed to look like.

I send it to my assistant, who sends it to everybody else on the team so that everybody has the same vision. And what I love is, during that process, I get to interact with the other creatives that are in the shoot because they can put their input and their ideas, or just tell me what they want to modify, and then it’s really collaborative work.

So then when I get into the shoot, I’m like, ‘Y’all all got this,’ having certainty that the shoot is going to go well. After that, I can just go off and have fun.

At what point did you decide to get an assistant?

Okay, so ADHD, right. I got really lucky when I got my assistant, Ella. She asked me for an interview, for schoolwork, and we were just talking about my process. Then she just asked me, ‘Girl, if you need some help for a photoshoot, or just want someone to assist you like let me know.’ And then I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, why not? Next week, I have a shoot. Would you be down?’ Then I had my whole brief prepared and I gave it to her on the day of the shoot.

That day, everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Like my two legs broke. I had to work with one leg instead of three. The timing was tight. The studio space was bad. Like it was really bad even though I prepared for everything. And I was starting to panic. And she came through. She was like, ‘girl, just go breathe. I’m gonna just rearrange things and then once you’re ready to come back, everything will be set up, so don’t worry.’ And then I did that, and then the shoot went beautifully.

And just knowing that I could find someone to reassure me, but also to support the vision and get how important it is. For me, it clicked. I was like, ‘okay, can I hire you? Right now? I can’t afford to pay you like a big, big salary, but can I pay you hourly? Can we negotiate that?’ and she was like, ‘Girl I just want to do this for fun. Even if it was for free, I would still be here.’

I really wanted to emphasize her for helping me out and value it. It’s been two years now. She’s amazing. And now she’s one of my close friends. So I’m very grateful for Ella, she’s so cool. She’s been through the big moments.

And now, she is my assistant, but she’s also like, doing a lot of direction during the shoots once I give her the brief. She usually directs the models for poses or gives ideas. Sometimes I write the briefs with her or allow her to actually do the briefs.

What advice would you give to student artists who are starting or working on their careers?

Networking across goes a long way. Meaning, instead of trying to get to the people that are on top […] I would really look around and see the people who are as passionate as you about what they’re doing. See how you can collaborate with them and give them your time, but also, see if [they can give you] their time.

Also, get interested in talking about your work. Don’t be shy about what you’re doing, be confident in it. Because once people see that you’re confident in where you’re headed, they’ll want to pay attention to it. Never be ashamed of your work.

Also, being [organized] now allows you to be so comfortable and confident once the big things come. When I had the exhibition that I had to curate, I [already] knew how to organize my thoughts and my documents to send them to the museum, so it was easy. It was a fast process and they were impressed. I think they underestimated what I was capable of, and then they realized that I was able to give so much more.

How do you deal with perfectionism getting in the way?

I think I still struggle with perfectionism. Sometimes you spend so much time on little details. But I think that encouraging yourself to see the bigger picture […] this allows you to shut down the little details. I’m always reiterating, ‘is this saying what I wanted to say? Well, then, that little detail? Is it dramatic if I don’t spend too much time on it? No.’ Then, I delegate or get rid of it in the sense where I’m not focused on it. I think that’s what helps me see the bigger picture, but I still struggle with [it].

To find more of her work or get in touch with Mombrun, visit her website puredomo.com or find her on Instagram @puredomo.