 Remembering Takeoff

bySaro Hartounian
November 5, 2022
1 minute read
 A sad day for the trap community

Takeoff tragically passed away on Nov. 1 after being shot in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old. He was one of the most influential and unique artists to debut over the last 10 years. 

Takeoff was born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He was the youngest member of the trap trio Migos. The other members Quavo (his uncle), and Offset (his cousin), had been active since 2008. Their first mixtape, Juug Season, was released in 2011, and they had their big break in 2013 when the single “Versace” came out. Since then, they’ve released 12 full-length albums including the three Cultures, No Label II, and Yung Rich Nation.   

Takeoff also had a career outside of Migos. He made his solo LP The Last Rocket, which was released in Nov. 2018. It reached the top four in both the Billboard 200 and the R&B/hip hop charts. Earlier in October, he and Quavo put out an LP as a duo called Only Built For Infinity Links.           

Rest in peace, Takeoff. You will be missed.

Saro Hartounian

