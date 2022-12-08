Concordia University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1973

The Concordia Stingers’ strong third period leads to an 8-2 win against the Ottawa Gee-Gees

byMaria Bouabdo
December 8, 2022
3 minute read
Concordia Stingers’ men’s hockey vs. Ottawa Gee-Gees, Dec. 4, 2022. MARIA BOUABDO/ The Concordian
The Stingers’ men’s hockey team scores six unanswered goals in the third period leading to a big victory to end the semester

The Concordia Stingers’ men’s hockey team ended the semester on a high note as they defeated the Ottawa Gee-Gees 8-2 with six unanswered goals in the third period at the Ed Meagher Arena on Dec. 4.

The Stingers find themselves in the U Sports top 10 for a fifth consecutive week following their win on Sunday and a 5-1 win against the Carleton Ravens on Dec. 3.

The game started off with a few quick goals by the Stingers. Forward Nicholas Girouard opened the scoring around the halfway mark of the first period, from a pass by right-winger Charles Tremblay in the corner. It only took two minutes for Stingers’ right-winger Charles-Antoine Paiement to double his team’s lead.

However, four minutes later, Gee-Gees’ forward Bradley Chenier brought them closer to tying the game. They eventually tied it early in the middle frame, with a shorthanded goal from forward Charles-Antoine Roy.

After being held scoreless in the second period, the Stingers attacked early in the third, scoring three goals in three minutes.

Stingers’ head coach Marc-André Elément said he regrouped his players in the middle of the room during the second intermission.

“I told them we had to learn from the first two periods and then we had success, we started scoring goals,” he said, adding that the team responded well.

Stingers’ defenceman Kyle Havlena broke the tie five minutes into the final frame with a snipe. About a minute later, it was Stingers’ forward Mathieu Bizier’s turn to score after a Gee-Gees turnover behind their net.

“Trépanier was able to make the pass to the front [of the net] and I had all the time I wanted to put it in the net, so that was really easy,” Bizier said.

After another minute had passed, Stingers’ left-winger Isiah Campbell scored on the rebound after an initial shot by defenceman Samuel Desgroseilliers.

After a 5-2 lead for Concordia, things seemed to calm down as Ottawa switched goaltenders. But the Stingers weren’t close to being done. They kept pressuring the Gee-Gees and scored three more goals in the last six minutes.

Left-winger Maxim Trépanier scored from the front of the net, after a pass from defenceman Nathan Lavoie from behind the net. Bizier got his second goal of the game from a pass by Girouard. The eighth and final goal was scored by left-winger Émile Hegarty-Aubin, after an effort by defenceman Simon Dubois to lead the Ottawa goaltender to the right side, leaving Hegarty-Aubin in front of an open net.

The team was happy to end the year with a significant 8-2 victory.

“It’s a lot of fun, we were really happy to get a big win, I think we really deserved it,” Bizier said.

Elément added that it feels good to end the year with such a win, especially considering how close the standings are this season.

“We’ll get the injured guys back [during the break] and we’re going to regroup and get ready for the other half of the season,” the coach said.

The Stingers will be back on Jan. 7, 2023, hosting the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.

