Concordia University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1973

Instagram

Long wait times and overcrowded emergency rooms across Montreal are putting a strain onto an already overworked healthcare system, which has left some patients feeling as if they’re not receiving proper care.
Oh????
Read @zainahalmeqbel piece on why Mo Amer’s new Netflix series is the most culturally significant thing you’ll watch this year.

Twitter Feed

From co-captains to coaches: how Chloe Ricciardi’s and Madeleine McKenzie’s paths have led them to Concordia https://t.co/Q8LMxu5NLv
yesterday
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

Why do men like sports?

byMaria Bouabdo
December 1, 2022
2 minute read
Graphic by Carleen Loney @shloneys
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

People always like to ask women why they like sports, but why don’t we ask men the same question?

“Why do you like sports?”

“You only watch because the players are attractive.”

“Go watch women’s sports!”

“Name three players on the team or you’re not a real fan.”

Any woman who likes sports has most likely heard at least one of these sentences at one point or another.

Why is it so hard for people to understand that women, and non-binary people, enjoy sports for the same reasons as men?

There is no underlying reason: not the players’ looks (that are barely noticeable in football and hockey games anyway, might I add), not the fact that there have been fewer fights lately (in hockey), or any other ridiculous reason.

Sports are fun. It’s really that simple, folks.

We never ask men why they watch sports, so why ask women? Why do people feel the urge to gatekeep sports from women?

If there’s one positive thing social media has brought, it’s diverse ways of engaging with sports fans online. Whether you like sharing photos, making art, videos, or memes about sports, there is a place for everyone on social media.

A lot of women, especially younger women, feel more welcome sharing their passion for sports via Twitter or TikTok interactions than reading or watching mainstream coverage.

If you’re looking to understand why more women have watched hockey recently, take a look at the hockey community on Twitter or TikTok and you’ll see how fun sports discussions and content can be.

Also, women don’t owe anyone an explanation as to why they like sports. So just stop asking.

Let me also point out that women’s sports are just as fun as men’s sports, and that telling someone to “go watch women’s sports” isn’t the insult you think it is.

I mean, have you seen Marie-Philip Poulin and Christine Sinclair? Both women have set records in both the women’s and men’s sports categories. They’re the G.O.A.T.s, as they call it, of international hockey and soccer, respectively. So give women athletes the respect they deserve.

“Women’s sports” are also just “sports.” If we don’t specify that we’re watching men’s sports, we also don’t need to specify that we’re watching women’s.

At the end of the day, sports are supposed to bring people together, not divide them. So how about next time you see a woman enjoying sports, you leave her be?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Maria Bouabdo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Residents of Ville-Marie homeless camp weigh their options

byMarieke Glorieux-Stryckman
Next Article

Young Canadiens’ core energizes team, shows hope for the future

byDylan Nazareth

Related Posts

Lady Bees striving for championship

The Concordia Stingers women's hockey team will be taking to the ice this Friday against the McGill Martlets without their captain and two assistant captains from a year ago. Over the summer, the Stingers said goodbye to captain Kelly Sudia, all-Canadian defender Roxanne Dupuis, Marie-Helene DeBlois and Leanne McPhee, but are poised to repeat as QSSF champions this season.
byArchives