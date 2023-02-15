15 things to do this March

Didn’t get to do all the winter activities you wanted? Well you will surely find something to do this March
What: Montreal en Lumière offers tons of activities. Anything from free shows, art tutorials, a skating rink and even a Ferris wheel. There is something to do for everyone.
When: February 16 – March 5
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
What: The learning doesn’t stop just because you’re on break. Montreal’s Botanical Garden has set up a space where you can learn about carnivorous plants.
When: February 22 – April 30
Where: Montreal Botanical Gardens
3. Apik
What: Picture this: hitting the slopes, but close to home. Apik brings winter activities, such as a snowboarding circuit and ski completions, to the heart of Montreal.
When: February 24 – March 5
Where: Quartier Latin
What: A festival that looks at and displays puppeteering from all around the world. You can attend shows and tutorials, as well as take a look behind the scenes.
When: March 1 – March 5
Where: Théâtre Outremont, International House of Puppetry (MIAM)
What: It’s the 15th edition of this Montreal Food festival. Happening Gourmand puts some of the Old Port’s best restaurants on display with prices that are affordable.
When: March 2 – April 2
Where: Visit their website for participating restaurants across the Old Port
6. Festival Soleil d’hiver Montréal
What: Looking to escape the winter cold without going far? The Soleil d’hiver festival brings a bit of those warm tropical destinations to Montreal. You can enjoy food, cocktails, music and more.
When: March 3 – March 5
Where: Marché Bonsecours
What: Meet with university graduate schools and other groups. They can answer your questions and help you plan a semester abroad.
When: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Palais des congrès
What: A show filled with acrobats and stunts themed around the “multiple facets of this city.”
When: March 9 – March 25
Where: Centre St Jax
What: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to party in Bikini Bottom? Check out this Spongebob SquarePants themed rave to find out. When: March 10
Where: Corona Theatre
10. ZEM Social
What: Have you ever heard of Brazilian Zouk? Head on down to Montreal’s ZEM Social to learn, practice and dance the Zouk way.
When: March 18 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Station Clark – Danse & Fitness
11. Art Souterrain
What: A free interactive art festival that features different installations placed along a route made in Montreal’s underground city.
When: March 18 – April 9
Where: Montreal’s underground network
12. Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
What: Show off your Irish Jig at the 198th Montreal Saint Patrick’s Day parade.
When: March 19 at 12 p.m.
Where: Downtown Montreal (Parade route to be confirmed)
13. Sexposition
What: A “taboo-free” weekend featuring erotic art. In the evening, the venue takes up a nightclub scene with DJs and performances. When: March 25 – March 26
Where: Bain Mathieu
14. Montréal Joue
What: Various Montreal libraries will be hosting themed game nights, including everything from trivia to virtual reality.
When: Beginning February 26 – May 28
Where: Various libraries across Montreal. There will also be some virtual events.
15. Sugar Shack
What: The sweet smell of syrup is among us. Yes, Quebec’s maple syrup season has started. Head on over to Cap-Saint-Jacques’ sugar shack for a sugary treat.
When: Every weekend in March and the week of March break
Where: Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques