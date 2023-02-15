15 things to do this March

Didn’t get to do all the winter activities you wanted? Well you will surely find something to do this March

1. Montreal en Lumière

What: Montreal en Lumière offers tons of activities. Anything from free shows, art tutorials, a skating rink and even a Ferris wheel. There is something to do for everyone.

When: February 16 – March 5

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

2. Garden of Oddness

What: The learning doesn’t stop just because you’re on break. Montreal’s Botanical Garden has set up a space where you can learn about carnivorous plants.

When: February 22 – April 30

Where: Montreal Botanical Gardens

3. Apik

What: Picture this: hitting the slopes, but close to home. Apik brings winter activities, such as a snowboarding circuit and ski completions, to the heart of Montreal.

When: February 24 – March 5

Where: Quartier Latin

4. Festival Casteliers

What: A festival that looks at and displays puppeteering from all around the world. You can attend shows and tutorials, as well as take a look behind the scenes.

When: March 1 – March 5

Where: Théâtre Outremont, International House of Puppetry (MIAM)

5. Happening Gourmand

What: It’s the 15th edition of this Montreal Food festival. Happening Gourmand puts some of the Old Port’s best restaurants on display with prices that are affordable.

When: March 2 – April 2

Where: Visit their website for participating restaurants across the Old Port

6. Festival Soleil d’hiver Montréal

What: Looking to escape the winter cold without going far? The Soleil d’hiver festival brings a bit of those warm tropical destinations to Montreal. You can enjoy food, cocktails, music and more.

When: March 3 – March 5

Where: Marché Bonsecours

7. Study Abroad Fair

What: Meet with university graduate schools and other groups. They can answer your questions and help you plan a semester abroad.

When: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Palais des congrès

8. Cabaret de Cirque

What: A show filled with acrobats and stunts themed around the “multiple facets of this city.”

When: March 9 – March 25

Where: Centre St Jax

9. Bikini Bottom Rave

What: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to party in Bikini Bottom? Check out this Spongebob SquarePants themed rave to find out. When: March 10

Where: Corona Theatre

10. ZEM Social

What: Have you ever heard of Brazilian Zouk? Head on down to Montreal’s ZEM Social to learn, practice and dance the Zouk way.

When: March 18 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Station Clark – Danse & Fitness

11. Art Souterrain

What: A free interactive art festival that features different installations placed along a route made in Montreal’s underground city.

When: March 18 – April 9

Where: Montreal’s underground network

12. Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

What: Show off your Irish Jig at the 198th Montreal Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

When: March 19 at 12 p.m.

Where: Downtown Montreal (Parade route to be confirmed)

13. Sexposition

What: A “taboo-free” weekend featuring erotic art. In the evening, the venue takes up a nightclub scene with DJs and performances. When: March 25 – March 26

Where: Bain Mathieu

14. Montréal Joue

What: Various Montreal libraries will be hosting themed game nights, including everything from trivia to virtual reality.

When: Beginning February 26 – May 28

Where: Various libraries across Montreal. There will also be some virtual events.

15. Sugar Shack

What: The sweet smell of syrup is among us. Yes, Quebec’s maple syrup season has started. Head on over to Cap-Saint-Jacques’ sugar shack for a sugary treat.

When: Every weekend in March and the week of March break

Where: Parc-nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques