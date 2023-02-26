Instagram

“Their building collapsed in the first earthquake… help didn’t get there for three days. When [it did], they were already gone,” said Ari Inceer, a Turkish student studying at Concordia who lost one of her childhood friends. Inceer is from Kahramanmaraş, a city hard-hit by the disaster.
Igloofest had low temperatures and high energy.
If you have a correction to submit, you can do so anonymously here:

Twitter Feed

Canadian government’s Climate Action and Awareness Fund gives $497,000 to Concordia engineering team to conduct res… https://t.co/6ALeSdIpxp
about 1 hour ago
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal organizes vigil for MMIWG2ST+

bySimon Feisthauer Fournet
February 26, 2023
3 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Indigenous researchers blame the ongoing crisis on a lack of support for Indigenous communities

On Monday Feb. 14, Montrealers gathered at Cabot Square for a march in solidarity with Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Trans and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2ST+) held by the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal (NWSM). The vigil began at 6 p.m. with Indigenous activists, artists and community organizers speaking out against the violence inflicted on Indigenous people.

MMIWG2ST+ is a phenomenon across Canada (and more broadly across the Americas) of Indigenous women and persons of gender minorities going missing and being murdered. This feminicide crisis is understood by researchers as a consequence of colonialism and police inaction when it comes to Indigenous victims. It is estimated that Indigenous women in Canada are murdered at nearly seven times the rate of non-Indigenous women.

Nicole Janis Qavavauq-Bibeau, the research coordinator for the Iskweu project at NWSM, believes that these figures are much higher. Qavavauq-Bibeau’s research has found that the actual numbers of MMIWG2ST+ are four times higher than the RCMP estimate.

“When an Indigenous woman passes away, it is often ruled super quickly as a suicide or overdose,” said Qavavauq-Bibeau. 

For Mohawk artist and activist Ellen Gabriel, this colonial vision of Indigenous women of all age groups comes from all layers of Canadian society. In a speech at the vigil, she mentioned how the Canadian government’s inaction regarding Indigenous people’s requests and the 231 Calls for Justice stemming from the National Inquiry’s Final Report into MMIWG2ST+ are the reasons why the current system is so reluctant to protect Indigenous women.

“When will you teach your children about the genocidal history in Canada, in Quebec, in all its provinces?” said Gabriel. “When is this going to happen? Because until this happens we are going to have vigils like this forever.”

Concordia’s Director of First Peoples Studies Catherine Kineweskwêw Richardson said this issue is on the minds of Indigenous scholars and professors at Concordia.

“In the scope of our program we educate students about the issue of MMIWG and I think we try to bring some issues in how the media talks about it,” said Richardson. “They never talk about who is killing these women.”

Richardson pointed out that the crisis is often framed as Indigenous women being vulnerable more so than focusing on the people perpetrating these crimes. 

According to her, one of the ways Concordia could help Indigenous women is by creating more opportunities for Indigenous students with policies specifically designed for their needs.

Richardson’s research echoes the words of activists who argue that colonial violence stems from all institutions that were built on a colonial system, like the police, social services, as well as schools and universities. 

“It’s a long term issue and if we don’t act to increase support for Indigenous students and Indigenous education, they’ll continue to fall off the edge,” said Richardson. “Like most universities, we at Concordia could be doing more to assist and uplift Indigenous students.”

Richardson pointed out that Indigenous communities, too, are finding their own solutions for educating youth. 

“We don’t look to the University to do everything but we could certainly do more to help,” she said.

For Richardson, some policies that could be implemented to help Indigenous students include encouraging them to go into graduate studies, building student housing, facilitating people moving from Indigenous communities to the city to study, and overall educating people around Indigenous issues. However, these solutions are slow to implement and the current administration is ill-suited to support Indigenous students. 

“I’ve stopped holding my breath,” said Richardson. “For every aspect of life at Concordia, they have to understand that Indigenous students have particular needs and we need to create opportunities.”

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Simon Feisthauer Fournet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Two Stingers football players are headed to the CFL Combine

byAlice Martin
Next Article

Créatique: Connecting Creative Practices and Research

byJaysen Brian Jean-Baptiste

Related Posts

CSU infighting stalls campus groups

Two student groups are upset they'll have to wait before the CSU will consider adding their requests for increased funding to the upcoming referendum; after council infighting pushed them off the agenda. Both the People's Potato and CUTV had asked for increases to their fee levies, per credit charges paid by all undergraduate students to support student programs.
byArchives
Read More

What do orange cones mean to you?

A discussion of infrastructure sustainability issues at Detours Ahead panel A number of people voiced their frustration with inefficient public transportation, poor road conditions and generally chaotic approaches to infrastructure planning and maintenance in Montreal at a panel discussion held on Jan. 30 in Concordia’s Hall building. Although the word “sustainability” normally brings to mind environmental concerns, the panel’s organizers from the Concordia School of Community and Public Affairs Students’ Association (SCPASA) said accessibility concerns, such as who does or doesn’t have easy access to public transportation, are an equally important aspect of sustainability when it comes to infrastructure. The…
byKenneth Gibson
Read More

Renegotiating the ins and outs of NAFTA

Panelists discuss how recent trade negotiations may potentially affect Canada “What we need is for our Canadian government to be standing up far more strongly than what we have seen so far,” said former New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair at a panel hosted by the Concordia School of Community and Public Affairs on March 6. The focus of the discussion, moderated by Daniel Salée, a political science and public affairs professor at Concordia, was the ongoing renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). “[Canada has] every right to be adamant in opposing that type of purely discretionary…
byMina Mazumder

Disparaging posters slam Action candidates

The last day of CSU election campaigning turned out to be the dirtiest, as posters appeared overnight on Sunday which singled out certain Action slate members with defamatory comments. What had been a largely calm election campaign turned sour yesterday after two disrespectful posters surfaced at a few locations on the downtown campus. The first, depicting Action candidates associated with the John Molson School of Business, including executive candidates Tanya Ng and Leslie Reifer, reads “Action Candidates stand by the corrupt Board of Governors,” and “Do you want to be represented by corporate whores?” The second, depicting Action candidates who…
byThe Concordian